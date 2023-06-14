Boys naturally tend to fall asleep later but it is essential to try to ensure they get enough night’s rest: the suggestions of the neuropsychiatrist

Here are some suggestions from child neuropsychiatrist Romina Moavero to help teenagers have a good relationship with sleep. They are also valid remedies for adults.

1 Schedule regularity



It’s the best way to try to optimize your sleep.

2 A slightly lighter dinner



Avoid caffeine intake close to the time you want to go to bed.

3 Passive use of technology



In the evening, watching a “light” program, such as a sitcom, can induce sleep, while technology that requires active use, such as sending messages, consulting social networks or playing video games, should be avoided. The brain activation that is stimulated by the use of the devices is in fact among the main causes of poor sleep.

4 New generation devices



In many devices it is possible to activate a filter to limit the effects of blue light which blocks the production of melatonin. However, the distance from the screen also counts, which must never be too close, and the lighting of the room which should be soft.

5 Dark bedroom



And no cell phone in the room even if you use your smartphone alarm clock.