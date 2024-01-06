Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/06/2024 – 15:03

Praça dos Três Poderes will undergo renovation, aiming to enhance and maintain this much-visited tourist spot in the federal capital. Located between the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, the square's condition was criticized by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, during a visit to the site this Friday (5).

Through social media, the interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli, executive secretary of the department, said that conversations with the government of the Federal District (GDF) have progressed, and that the matter has already been discussed with the governor in exercise, Celina Leão.

“I received a call from the acting governor, Celina Leão, who promptly responded to the first lady's request regarding the need for repairs to Praça dos Três Poderes, and said that she is already in contact with Iphan [Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional] to carry out renovation work on the site. Thank you”, Cappelli posted this Saturday (6) on social media.

GDF is responsible for maintaining Praça dos Três Poderes. In the case of renovations or restorations, the works must be carried out based on guidelines and guidelines established by Iphan.