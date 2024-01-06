Interim Minister of Justice said that the Federal District government will respond to Janja's request to restore the space

Praça dos Três Poderes will undergo renovation, said this Saturday (6 January 2024) the interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Cappelli. The work will be carried out by the Federal District government to enhance the capital's tourist attraction.

Located in Brasília (DF) between the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the National Congress and the Palácio do Planalto, the square's condition was criticized by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva during a visit to the site on Friday (5. Jan).

She said that the space is abandoned and that something must be done about the state of conservation of the place, which is the “symbol of democracy”.

Through his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Cappelli, who is executive secretary of the ministry, he said that conversations with the GDF have progressed, and that the matter has already been discussed with the acting governor, Celina Leão (PP). He also posted photos of interventions in the square.

“I received a call from the acting governor, Celina Leão, who promptly responded to the first lady's request regarding the need for repairs to Praça dos Três Poderes, and said that she is already in contact with the Iphan [Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional] to renovate the place.”he stated.

GDF is responsible for maintaining Praça dos Três Poderes. In the case of renovations or restorations, the works must be carried out based on guidelines and guidelines established by Iphan as it is a listed heritage site.

*With information from Brazil Agency