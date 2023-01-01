The PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) reported this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023) that Praça dos Três Poderes was closed at 1 pm, after reaching the maximum capacity of 40,000 people, who went to accompany the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The information was confirmed by Power360.

Lula takes office as Chief Executive for the 3rd time. On that date, Lula fulfills commitments at the Planalto Palace, at the National Congress and at Itamaraty.

Initially, the DF Public Security Secretariat limited the number to 30,000, but later extended it to 40,000. All decisions address security issues.

IN THE CONGRESS

– arrival of the military and internal furnishing; 13:30 – concentration in the Salão Negro, in the Chamber of Deputies;

4:20 pm – receiving the presidential sash at the Planalto Palace;

– receiving the presidential sash at the Planalto Palace; 4:30 pm – address to the nation in the Planalto parliament;

– address to the nation in the Planalto parliament; 6 pm – appointment of ministers. O Driveexclusive newsletter for subscribers produced by the Power360anticipated on December 2, 2022 that the current Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would not pass the track on to his successor. Bolsonaro was the 1st Brazilian president to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term. IN ITAMARATY 7 pm – reception for national and foreign authorities at Itamaraty In addition to detailing the script for the presidential inauguration in Congress, Planalto and Itamaraty, the Power360 prepared an infographic with a summary of Lula’s commitments: Lula’s team holds a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Esplanada

Lula's team holds a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the Esplanada

Lula's inauguration will have more than 1,000 police, says PF "LULAPALOOZA" In addition to the inauguration, Brasilia will have a series of concerts. According to Janja, the future 1st lady and inauguration coordinator, the expectation for the Festival of the Future is an audience of at least 300,000 people.

Among the artists confirmed for the event are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, the future Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pabllo Vittar. The shows will take place from 6:30 pm on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Read show times: 11 am – Brasilia of all rhythms (Elza Soares stage);

