Indonesia has chosen its new president. And the fourth most populous country in the world, as well as the largest Muslim-majority democracy, has not chosen just any type. His name is Prabowo Subianto, who according to the first unofficial data of the presidential elections of February 14 fluctuates between 57 and 59% of the votes, well exceeding the 50% needed to win the first round and avoid the July run-off with the second ranked, the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, even 35 points behind. “It is the victory of all Indonesians,” Prabowo said in his speech to voters in Jakarta in the evening. Few would have imagined that this 72-year-old former military man could become the president of Indonesia.

His is a controversial story to say the least. Former son-in-law of the dictator Suharto, former general of the special forces accused of various crimes against humanity in the repression of the opposition of students and minorities of Papua and East Timor. His irregular commandos were guilty of multiple disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It matters little to Indonesian voters, the majority of whom are under 40 and don't even remember the times of the dictatorship. Just as they do not remember the times of Prabowo's exile in Jordan, with entry also prohibited into the United States. Helped by a Prabowo omnipresent on Instagram and TikTok, between awkward dances, family photos and sly smiles instead of his traditional incendiary words.

“We will assemble a government made up of the best sons and daughters of Indonesia,” Prabowo promised in his first speech after the publication of the results, which will be made official within 35 days. Certainly, alongside him there will be Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of outgoing president Joko Widodo. That is, his (former) arch-rival. Yes, because Prabowo had already tried to obtain the presidency in the 2014 and 2019 elections, being defeated in both cases by Widodo, who in the second case however decided to include him in his government team by naming him Minister of Defense.

A choice that had caused quite a few perplexities, given Prabowo's historic relationship with the Indonesian military but also due to his links with various radical Islamist groups. Not to mention his ultra-nationalist tones, very different from those of the reformer Widodo, with a peculiar posture even in foreign policy. Prabowo is in fact the supporter of the “Indonesian solution” to the war in Ukraine, i.e. a Korean-style peace: immediate ceasefire, 15 kilometer demilitarized zone on both sides with the sending of United Nations peacekeeping forces. And finally the most controversial point that most angers Kiev and the West: a referendum in the territories that he defines as “disputed” to establish which side they will be on.

Yet, in the end Widodo decided to support his former rival, giving the green light to his 36-year-old son's candidacy for vice president. A green light arrived only after a disputed ruling by the Constitutional Court, led by the husband of Widodo's sister, which removed the 40-year age restriction for those who have already won a local election to run for president and vice-presidency. Yet another questionable detail of a path that led to the result of the elections and the rise of yet another possible strongman in East Asia, a region where the returns of the great political dynasties take place: first Marcos in the Philippines, now Prabowo in Indonesia.

This is not a negligible detail for the largest economy in South-East Asia and its focal point of regional political power between the headquarters of ASEAN and membership of the G20. A country also courted by Joe Biden for its mineral resources, above all nickel, which is fundamental for the development of electric vehicles. A sector in which China is already making its mark, as it likes Prabowo's non-aligned foreign policy.