It has been in the news ever since the announcement of South film industry superstar Prabhas’s film ‘Radheshyam’. Now the beginning of Prabhas year 2021 has given a special gift to the fans. He has shared the film’s poster on social media.

Prabhas has shared the poster of the film ‘Radheshyam’ on his social media account. Seeing the retro look of Prabhas in the poster, the fans are quite happy. Along with the poster, he wrote the caption, ‘Many best wishes to all my dear fans for the year 2021. May you all be happy and healthy. ‘



The film ‘Radheshyam’ is a period romantic-drama and it is after a very long time that Prabhas is going to appear in this genre of film. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film ‘Radhey Shyam’ includes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde besides Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chhetri and Kunal Roy Kapoor, Satyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Bhina ​​Banerjee, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan will also be seen.