Sharing this poster, Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde a birthday. Prabhas wrote, ‘Happy birthday to our inspiration Pooja Hegde.
As soon as Prabhas posted that fans’ comments started raining. Everyone praised this poster and wished them all the best for this film.
Explain that the shooting of this film was stopped due to Corona. Now the crew of the film are currently in Italy to shoot it. Let us tell you that Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’ in 2016, in which her opposite Hrithik Roshan.
