Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 30th birthday on 13 October today. On this special occasion, his co-star Prabhas has given him a beautiful gift. Prabhas has shared the first look poster of his next film, in which Pooja Hegde is seen.

The name of this film by Pooja Hegde and Prabhas is ‘Radhe Shyam’. While Prabhas wished Pooja Hegde a birthday, the fans got their first glimpse of this next film.



Sharing this poster, Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde a birthday. Prabhas wrote, ‘Happy birthday to our inspiration Pooja Hegde.

As soon as Prabhas posted that fans’ comments started raining. Everyone praised this poster and wished them all the best for this film.

Explain that the shooting of this film was stopped due to Corona. Now the crew of the film are currently in Italy to shoot it. Let us tell you that Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mohenjo Daro’ in 2016, in which her opposite Hrithik Roshan.