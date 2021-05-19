ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Annalena Baerbock is the Greens’ top candidate for the federal election in 2021. Her husband remembers ex-BVB coach Jürgen Klopp – and has made a promise.

Potsdam / Berlin – “Jürgen Klopp is a likeable person. It would be more difficult if people compared me to Louis van Gaal. ”Who said that and what did the former Bundesliga coach of Borussia Dortmund and the ex-coach of FC Bayern Munich have to do with the federal election in 2021?

The search for clues leads to Potsdam, and perhaps soon to the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. The top candidate of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, lives in Potsdam with her family. And her husband, Daniel Holefleisch, with a distinctive hair mane and eye-catching glasses, according to some observers, looks like the Liverpool team manager Klopp, who enjoys high levels of sympathy in Germany.

Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock: Husband Daniel Holefleisch is mistaken for Jürgen Klopp

The image of the “Green Kloppo” was shaped by the two inner-party soccer fans Claudia Roth (FC Augsburg) and Cem Özdemir (VfB Stuttgart). Holefleisch, born in 1973 and a fan of Werder Bremen, is often confused with the maybe-someday national coach Klopp, even on the street. “Especially when I wear the three-day Kloppo beard. It gets funny when the taxi driver wants to take a photo with me in front of his car at the end of the journey, ”he said in an interview with the world.

My husband takes care of the sandwiches.

Holefleisch is the man who should keep Annalena Baerbock’s back free during the election campaign and, if possible, in her aspired chancellorship. In mid-May 2021, for example, he announced that if his wife won the Bundestag election, he would give up his job and take full care of his two daughters (five and nine years old).

“The responsibility of the Chancellor’s Office means to be available day and night,” said Baerbock Picture on sunday. She could “also because my husband would take full parental leave in that case”. Holefleisch would then be a full-time father.

Husband of the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock:

Daniel Holefleisch, born 1973

PR Manager: Works for the Deutsche Post DHL Group in Berlin

Met during an internship, married to Baerbock since 2007.

Has two daughters together with Baerbock (born 2011 and 2015). The couple lives in Potsdam.

Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock: Husband Daniel Holefleisch takes care of the daughters

He’s already taking care of the upbringing of the kids. “My husband takes full responsibility and work at home,” said the Greens chairwoman. Holefleisch has already reduced his “hours at work because I often leave the house early in the morning and come home at night”. It is he who “mainly takes care of daycare, school, homework and lunch”. On the other hand, the rice pudding was burned on her own in a conference call, she described in an interview with him Daily mirror.

The woman from Lower Saxony, who grew up on a farm as a child, has been married to Holefleisch since 2007. They both got to know each other during an internship in Brandenburg. With experience as managing director of a non-profit organization, Holefleisch was responsible for communication with companies at the party headquarters of the Greens between 2004 and 2017 – and was able to participate in the career advancement of his wife in the first place.

He finally left politics himself. Since February 2017 he has been Senior Expert Corporate Affairs for the Deutsche Post DHL Group in Berlin. But: how much longer?

Annalena Baerbock (The Greens): Second Federal Chancellor after Angela Merkel from the CDU?

This will be decided in the 2021 federal election on September 26th. When his wife can become the second Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany after Angela Merkel (CDU). In the event of an election victory, Holefleisch would change his politically not entirely irrelevant post anyway, it was said – regardless of the temporary role as a full-time father. (pm)