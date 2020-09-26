There were enthusiastic reactions to what China’s President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the United Nations last week. “The biggest climate policy announcement in the past six years,” said Niklas Höhne from the New Climate Institute to Tagesspiegel Background Energie & Klima. And the German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) tweeted that she was “convinced that other large economies cannot escape the climate protection dynamics emanating from China and the EU.”

Indeed, it sounds very good in terms of climate policy if the country, which is responsible for almost 30 percent of global CO2 emissions, wants to achieve climate neutrality before 2060. Should China actually implement this announcement, according to calculations by Climate Action Tracker, the forecasts for global warming would drop by around 0.2 to 0.3 degrees. This is the largest single reduction that the monitoring tool has ever estimated. Xi Jinping had also announced that the peak of CO2 emissions in China should be reached before 2030. China and the EU, which the EU Commission wants to become climate-neutral by 2050, are leading the way around the world when it comes to climate protection. Or so it seems. The German government also welcomed China’s plan. The Greens in the Bundestag spoke of an “important goal”, but – not without reason – expressed their limitations. “Announcements do not constitute action,” they shared. “In the end, only actions count.”

But China’s provinces are currently planning exactly the opposite in terms of deeds. A Analysis of the British website “CarbonBrief” comes to the conclusion that under the Chinese coronavirus stimulus package, the eight provinces with the highest energy consumption want to put more than three times as much money into fossil fuel projects (270 billion euros) than into green projects (67 billion euros). A further increase in CO2 emissions would be the result.

China’s economic stimulus package after the 2008 financial crisis had already sparked a huge boom in heavy and construction industries and resulted in the largest increase in any country’s carbon emissions in three years in human history.

The current economic stimulus package is smaller, however. The authors have evaluated the lists of the most important economic projects in the provinces of Guangdong, Hebei, Henan, Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Shaanxii, Shandong and Shanxi. It is in the interests of these provinces that the projects are included in the five-year plan of the People’s Republic of China, which is currently being drawn up. The implementation of all plans is not guaranteed. But the individual points clearly show where the decision-makers in the provinces and the state-owned companies there set their priorities.

The upcoming five-year plan will point the way

“The continued spending on fossil fuel infrastructure does not fit well with the country’s announcement that it will peak CO2 emissions as soon as possible,” the analysis authors conclude. “There are also questions about Xi Jinping’s surprising assurance this week that it will achieve climate neutrality before 2060.”

After Xi’s speech, it is still unclear what exactly China understands by climate neutrality and how it should be implemented. “No strategic plan has been announced on how this will be achieved,” says energy expert Gavin Thompson of the South China Morning Post. Thompson believes that Xi’s announcement of the peak of CO2 emissions before 2030 suggests that the country will accelerate its investment in clean energy, which in China includes nuclear energy, in the coming five-year plan. “China’s upcoming fourteenth five-year plan has the potential to become the most important document in the history of the global energy market,” Thompson believes.

There is no doubt that the five-year plan, which will be announced in the spring and which will set China’s economic course for the years 2021 to 2026, is of great importance. Last year, China’s energy mix consisted of 85 percent fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. That should change. The question is how fast.

If China wants to achieve the ambitious goal of climate neutrality, it must redouble its efforts for clean energies, says Kevin Tu, an energy expert at the Center for Global Energy Policy, the “South China Morning Post”. “The key question is how ambitious the government will be,” says Tu, “the country’s potential to add renewable energy is great, but there is great opposition to the development of renewable energy because of different stakeholders in the country.” The eight Provinces that rely on an economic boost from fossil fuels are likely to be among those brakes.

The Asia energy expert Lauri Myllyvirta still considers Xi’s announcement to be more than a PR number. Rather, his commitment to the world’s heads of state has the potential to swear Chinese society to new goals, he writes in one post for the “Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.” “If it signals to the bureaucrats that this vision is something that must be implemented from now on, it can put China’s energy transition at full throttle.” The coming five-year plan will show it.