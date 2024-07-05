Court says it has opened a preliminary internal investigation against Luis Espindola for the statement made in the session

Judge Luis Cesar de Paula Espindola, from TJ-PR (Paraná Court of Justice), said on Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) that the “women are crazy about men.” He made the statement during a session of the 12th Civil Chamber of the Court, which he presides over.

“If Your Excellency goes out on the street, nowadays, the ones who are harassing and chasing men are women. That is the reality. Women are crazy about men, because there are few of them.”said the magistrate.

The session discussed maintaining a protective measure for a 12-year-old student against a teacher for harassment.

“Women are crazy about men, crazy about receiving a compliment, a wink, a polite flirtation, because they are the ones who are flirting, they are the ones who are harassing”declared the judge.

Espindola also said that the “puppies” are being the only company for women. “In the park there are only women with dogs, crazy to find a companion, to talk to, possibly to date”. He further stated that “No one is chasing women because there are too many.”

Watch (2min13s):

In a statement, the TJ-PR said it does not endorse the judge’s comments and that a preliminary internal investigation has already been opened. The judge will have 5 days to respond. Here is the full (PDF – 239 kB).

Espindola also spoke out this Thursday (3.Jul) declaring that “there was never any intention to belittle female behavior.” Here is the full (PDF – 277 kB).