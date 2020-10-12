The Global Virus Network, chaired by Prof. Christian Brechot, is “a group of virologists who have joined forces to fight against all human viruses and currently against Covid-19. This brings responsiveness. In a few hours you can bring together scientists from all over the world to discuss a subject and find solutions. It’s independence. And it’s the international approach “, explains the virologist in the “4 Truths” Monday, October 12.

“You have to be very humble in the face of the coronavirus. There are a lot of things we don’t know. Clearly, we must say that we are living a change of epoch. We are seeing a very contagious virus with a very low mortality overwhelming all our balance and threaten us in a considerable way. It is infinitely likely that we will live with this virus for a long time and other pandemics are to be feared. Of the seven coronaviruses, five have appeared in the last twenty years. a risk of new pandemics “, he says.

“We need to think about new organizational methods where we are better prepared, more responsive and where we make the population better benefit from the progress of science and technology.“, assures the eminent virologist.

“It is very likely that we will have a vaccine in early 2021. The first will be partially effective, but useful. For me, it is at the end of 2021 that we will be able to have mass vaccinations“, concludes Professor Christian Brechot.