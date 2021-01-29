Olaf Scholz (SPD) is increasingly focusing on public relations. The Federal Minister of Finance has therefore doubled the PR budget. This causes displeasure among the Greens.

Hamburg – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has come under fire: The Greens have accused the Vice Chancellor of wasting tax money because of a significant increase in public relations expenditure. So the PR budget in the authority has been doubled in recent years, said the green budget politician Sven Kindler via Twitter, who had made a small request to the federal government on the subject. “That is bold. I think a finance minister should be more economical with tax money, ”criticized the member of the Bundestag.

From the paper to which Kindler refers, it emerges that the Federal Ministry of Finance had budgeted a total of 4.8 million euros for public relations in 2019; one year the value was 2.3 million euros. So that is the Vice Chancellor leader in PR work*, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. Scholz, who in September for the SPD as Chancellor candidate the federal election* wants to win is ahead of Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU), who is under great pressure because of the toll affair, but is well known for his PR work. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network