Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/31/2024 – 17:55

By Marta Nogueira and Fabio Teixeira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The federal oil auction held by state-owned Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) raised 17 billion reais on Wednesday, surpassing initial expectations by 2 billion reais, with winning bids from Petrobras and China’s CNOOC and PetroChina.

The event, considered the most competitive ever held, sold 37.5 million barrels of União pre-salt oil, corresponding to production estimated for 2025, in the Búzios and Mero fields, the second and third largest oil producers in Brazil, both in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

Petrobras, which competed in all the lots, won two, 12 million barrels of Mero and 2.5 million barrels of Búzios. CNOOC took another 12 million barrels of Mero and PetroChina 11 million barrels of Mero.

Petrobras is the operator of these pre-salt fields, but works in partnership with the Chinese companies CNOOC and CNODC, in Búzios, as well as Shell, TotalEnergies and CNOOC and CNPC in Mero.

“Today we had the auction with the biggest competition in history and the highest value ever given for the Union’s oil in sharing contracts”, stated the interim president of PPSA, Tabita Loureiro, after the event.

At the auction, the fourth to be held by the state-owned company, the cargoes were sold at a discount compared to dated Brent, an international future reference published daily by Platts.

The discount occurs because the winners are responsible for collecting the oil from the FPSO and bearing all the logistical costs to take the cargo to the final market.

Loureiro highlighted that the cargoes were sold for Brent dated between minus $1.35 per barrel and minus $1.85 per barrel, while the contracts in force between 2022 and 2024 were for Brent minus $5.98 for Mero and Brent minus $7.12 for Búzios.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, celebrated the result, pointing out that the resources raised “will help with fiscal balance, will help finance healthcare, will help finance education”.

The auction also saw a record 10 qualified companies. Until then, the largest number of qualified companies had been recorded in the third oil auction of the Union, held in November 2021, when six companies submitted documentation and three submitted bids.

RESULTS

In the first batch, Petrobras took 12 million barrels of oil that will be produced by the FPSO Guanabara platform, in the Mero field. The offer was for Brent dated minus 1.85 dollars per barrel, versus the minimum value of minus 4.40 dollars per barrel.

Dated Brent is an international futures benchmark published daily by Platts.

The state-owned oil company also took the fourth batch, of 2.5 million barrels of oil, to be produced by five FPSOs in the Búzios field, after a live dispute with the Brazilian PRIO and the Chinese CNOOC.

In the fourth lot, Petrobras won with an offer of Brent dated minus 1.85 dollars per barrel, versus the minimum value of minus 4.25 dollars per barrel.

Petrobras also competed openly for the other two lots, before losing to the two Chinese companies.

CNOOC won the second lot, also of 12 million barrels of oil, from the FPSO Sepetiba platform, in the Mero field, for Brent dated minus 1.59 dollars per barrel, versus the minimum value of minus 4.40 dollars per barrel.

PetroChina won the third batch, of 11 million barrels of oil, to be produced on the FPSO Duque de Caxias and Pioneiro de Libra platforms, for Brent dated minus 1.35 dollars per barrel, versus the minimum value of minus 4.40 dollars per barrel.

PPSA is responsible for marketing the Union’s oil produced from production sharing contracts in pre-salt fields.

(By Marta Nogueira)