Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 17:51

Accumulated oil production under a sharing regime surpassed the mark of 500 million barrels, reported this Friday, the 15th, Pré-Sal Petróleo, a public company responsible for managing contracts under this type of regime and for marketing the oil reserved for Union in contracts.

Production under the sharing regime began in 2017 with the then-called Mero Development Area. Today, seven contracts are in operation, with 13 active platform ships (FPSO) and reached a total of 518 million barrels produced until July, PPSA stated. a The accumulated production of natural gas for commercial use also totaled 1.44 billion cubic meters in the period. Today, the Búzios, Mero and Sépia fields, in the Santos Basin, are the main producers under the sharing regime.

July

The mark was reached after a new monthly record in July – the last data recorded – of 899 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd), with emphasis on the production of Búzios (474 ​​thousand bpd) and Mero (217 thousand bpd), both in the Basin of Santos. Of this total, 43.56 thousand bpd were Union law.

The average daily production of natural gas available for export was 3 million cubic meters per day (m?/day), a result 11% higher than in June. The average of the Union’s total surplus in available natural gas was 46 thousand m?/day, with Búzios accounting for the majority (40 thousand m?/day).

Union Portion

In the six years of the sharing regime, the accumulated installments of Union law in these contracts reached the mark of 30 million barrels of oil and 167.20 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The Union’s production takes into account the percentage of oil surplus in each field and the volume of costs recovered in each project. Therefore, the main contributions came from the Mero, Sapinhoá and Búzios fields. In relation to the Union’s natural gas, the majority of production comes from the Sapinhoá Field.

Record fundraising

For 2023, PPSA estimates that the commercialization of the Union’s share of oil and gas in sharing contracts, specifically in the pre-salt, will break a new record and generate revenue of around R$6 billion. In 2022, revenue totaled R$4.71 billion.