Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 3:35 pm

Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), a company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), had the highest collection of the year in July: R$ 818.41 million. The value refers to the sale, in the period, of the oil and natural gas portion to which the Union is entitled in the production sharing contracts.

Until then, the best result had been in March, when R$ 783.9 million were collected.

According to PPSA, from January to July of this year, total collection amounted to BRL 3.65 billion, 162% more than that recorded in the same period of 2022 (BRL 1.39 billion).

The company’s expectation is that the collection for the year exceeds R$ 5 billion.

Of the total collected up to July, more than 95% are related to oil installments sold by PPSA related to Sapinhoá, Mero, Búzios, Tupi and Atapu contracts.