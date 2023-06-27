Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023

The Board of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI) recommended the revocation of the qualification of the remaining shareholdings issued by Eletrobras in the PPI and their exclusion from the National Privatization Program (PND). The recommendation, which depends on the approval of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was made through a CPPI Resolution, published in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union which circulates this Monday, 26.

The privatization of Eletrobras completed one year in June. President Lula has already criticized, on different occasions, the sale of the company and classified the privatization as “irresponsible”, even stating that, if he had the conditions, he would “once again be the owner” of Eletrobras.

Last month, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to try to review the rule that limits voting power at Eletrobras. The Union wants power proportional to the stake in the company, which is 43%. But the company’s privatization law restricts this power to 10%.

For the AGU, the device that prohibits shareholders from having a voting power greater than 10% is intended to avoid control of the company by economic groups without social commitment. The government’s argument is that it would not make sense to apply this rule to the Union, which represents public power.























