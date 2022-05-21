The Council of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) approved this Friday, 20th, a resolution to change the rules for capitalization of Eletrobras.

As the capitalization will no longer be carried out with shares directly owned by the Federal Government, it was necessary to make adjustments regarding the approval of the Price per Share, which becomes the exclusive decision of Eletrobras, BNDES and BNDESpar, in accordance with their internal governance.

In addition, the flow of definition and publication of the minimum price per share was changed, which will be fixed at a new meeting of the PPI Board, keeping its calculation methodology unchanged, approved by the Federal Audit Court.

Regarding the rules of the offer, the resolution establishes that the option to increase the number of shares offered, through the issuance or sale of Additional Shares, will not be exercised, and that, in the event of the use of the stabilization mechanism (Supplementary Lot), the shares to be used in the loan must be owned by BNDES and BNDESPar, in the amount necessary to guarantee the stabilization of share prices.

Finally, the resolution approves Resolution No. 221, adopted on an ad referendum basis by the CPPI in 2021. The aforementioned resolution had fixed the final capitalization model, which was conclusively approved by the Federal Court of Auditors last Wednesday.