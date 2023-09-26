Festive air and skyrocketing participation last Sunday for the “PPA Sharing”, rally of historic cars organized to celebrate i 10 years of events dedicated to adult vehicles, i.e. at least 18 years old from the first registration.

Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy

Unlike most classic rallies, the formula coined on the occasion of the important anniversary, called “PPA Sharing” which means Slowly We Arrive, gave the pilots, enthusiasts and curious people who attended, the opportunity to get on board the historic cars you wish and take a long scenic ride as a passenger. This in exchange for small donations entirely donated to the UILDM – Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy – Monza Section, which, among other activities, organizes “6 wheels of Hope (6rds)” at the Monza racetrack, an entirely dedicated to people with disabilities which allows them to spend a day aboard dream vehicles, in one of the most prestigious places in the world of motoring.

200 cars in the Rho car park

The “PPA Sharing” saw protagonists about 200 cars, of every make and model, who met in the car park offered by the Rho Center shopping centre, to experience this new way of understanding the gathering. Among the 3 organizing friends who form the PPA team are Silvio Liberto, Francesco Randazzo and the car-influencer William Jonathan, a well-known face on the small screen and an important point of reference in the environment who commented: “We have deliberately created an original format for this important milestone. We literally wanted to open the doors of our beloved vintage cars and those that are not yet vintage but are, little by little, about to become so. And precisely from here the play on words that gives our group its name and which has allowed us to give a show and therefore emotions that are difficult to replicate due to the uniqueness of the vehicles and the generosity of their owners who come from all over northern Italy” .

The PPA meetings

The PPA meetings, which have seen massive participation since 2013, are free and are usually held on Friday evening, 4 times a year at each change of season, and are named after the incoming season. Club membership is not required. The only requirement to participate is have a lot of passion and be at least sociable to spend some time in good company.