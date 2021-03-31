The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, upon his arrival at the Commission on Road Safety of the Congress of Deputies, in Madrid, on March 25, 2021. EUROPA PRESS / R.Rubio.POOL / Europa Press

PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for the “judicial setback” that he has received with the ruling of the National Court that annuls and nullifies the dismissal of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos as head of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid. “Legality cannot be cornered by discretion,” said the PP leader, Pablo Casado, who is demanding that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, remove his minister from office. “If Marlaska doesn’t resign, he should be fired,” he asks.

The opposition made a great front against the coalition government for the dismissal of this colonel, who was dismissed by the Interior on May 24 of last year alleging “loss of confidence” after leaking to the press details of the investigation carried out by agents to his orders on the celebration of the 2020 Women’s Day demonstration in Madrid and its alleged relationship with the spread of covid-19. Now, although the Ministry has already announced its intention to appeal the sentence that obliges him to restore his post to the high command, the opposition has returned to the charge and demands responsibility from Marlaska.

“Justice confirms that Marlaska illegally dismissed Colonel Pérez de los Cobos”, has written the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, in a message on his social networks. “Marlaska has lost all authority to give orders to the Civil Guard. After this sentence, he must resign ”. In the same vein, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has said that she is happy “that justice is done.” “Marlaska must now do two things: abide by the resolution and resign. Spain does not deserve a minister like him ”.

Vox, for its part, asks by elevation that the entire Government fall, which it describes as “illegitimate”, despite having been democratically constituted. The leader of the extreme right, Santiago Abascal, has demanded the resignation of the entire Executive “for its criminal management, its pacts with the enemies of Spain, its totalitarian actions, its anti-democratic purges and its attack on judicial independence.”

In the ruling, the magistrate of the National High Court Celestino Salgado determines that “the reason for the discretionary decision to dismiss” by Colonel Pérez de los Cobos “was illegal, while the dismissal was motivated by complying with what the law and the express judicial order ”. The judge concludes that the ultimate reason for the removal of the colonel was that he did not report the development of an investigation that agents of his command were leading under the direction of the head of the 51st Investigative Court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, who at that time He was investigating the then government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for prevarication for authorizing the holding of mass events on the dates prior to the declaration of the state of alarm over the pandemic. The magistrate ended up filing the case.