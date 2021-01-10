PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have marked in red on the calendar on February 14. If the pademic does not prevent it, Catalonia will be the board on which the first game of a new political stage will be played in which the right appears more fragmented than ever. Popular and liberals will finally present separate candidacies while the formation of Santiago Abascal threatens to break into the Catalan Parliament with force. The latest polls predict a good representation for Vox, with between four and five seats, which has triggered the enthusiasm in the party, which applies the theory that the polls always give them less representation than what the polls later grant them.

Both Pablo Casado and Inés Arrimadas have a lot at stake in these elections. It will be the first examination of the conservative leader after his turn to the center and the break with Vox, staged last November during the motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez. The popular also hope to embarrass Ciudadanos, which is falling in seats poll after poll, and take over the voters who gave victory to the orange leader three years ago. Although the loot from the disaster that is predicted for the Arrimadas party is also disputed by the socialists who gave them many votes. The November CEO gives the PP eight deputies, double the number it obtained in December 2017. On the other hand, it grants the liberal formation between 14 and 16 parliamentarians, far from the current 36.

For this reason, Casado takes the electoral appointment as a plebiscite to his strategy and travels every week to Catalonia, although, as the elections get closer, his presence will increase. His and that of some barons of the PP in support of Alejandro Fernández, a rising leader who, to cover all sectors of his electorate, also has the export spokesperson in Congress Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. All to neutralize the dreaded rise of Vox.

The conservatives will focus their campaign on criticizing the government’s radical partners and claiming their management capacity in the face of crises, avoiding entering the debates in which Abascal’s have the most armed and unapologetic discourse. Thus, they will avoid the debate on the letters of the retired military men threatening the Government or on immigration. Neither will they enter into the possible pardons to the prisoners of the ‘procés’, although in the PP they assume that they will not be able to avoid all the issues and that everything will depend on the events.

Save furniture



Arrimadas will throw the rest in Catalonia to save the furniture, buy time and deny those who predict extinction after the next general elections. Out of doors, the oranges say that the PP is far from reaching them, but the concern is clear. The device even laminated Lorena Roldán, a candidate elected by the primaries, to place Carlos Carrizosa. The former senator claimed her vendetta a few days ago by leaving the game amid harsh criticism of the management to sign for Casado’s party.

The liberals will concentrate during the campaign on appealing to the useful vote of constitutionalism under the premise that “each vote for the PSC will actually go to Esquerra” and on defending their negotiation strategy against the inaction of Vox and the policy of “washing the hands »of the PP. Although they are aware that the Abascal formation will break into the Parliament, they rule out a strong incursion into Catalan politics. In the orange dome they defend that who will suffer the most if Vox obtains regional representation will be the popular.

For Vox it would be a success to enter the Autonomous Chamber. This is the goal. And getting a parliamentary group will be an extraordinary success ”, acknowledged the spokesman for the Political Action committee, Jorge Buxadé. Although out of doors the slogan is not to talk about the surprise of the PP so as not to raise the bar of expectations much, in private those of Santiago Abascal aspire to give the bell and out-vote the conservatives.

For this, the ultra party intends to campaign with criticism of PP and Ciudadanos for their management of Catalonia and with a harsh speech against the independence movement and the left. “Our thing is to fight the battle of ideas, defend the things we believe in, give hope to millions of Catalans who today do not have it because some have fled, others have ignored the problem, and others – they insist in the leadership – have united to the coup plotters ».