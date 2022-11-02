The parliamentary groups of the PP, United We Can —partners of the PSOE Government—, Citizens and Bildu have demanded this Wednesday that the Executive clarify the Melilla tragedy in Congress. The petitions come after the spread of an investigation by the British network BBC in which it is stated that the Spanish authorities saw and did not prevent the death of dozens of people on the Spanish-Moroccan border on June 24, and that some of the dead (at least 23 people) perished on Spanish soil after trying to forcibly cross the Barrio Chino border post, which separates Morocco from the Spanish autonomous city. Interior has indicated in a statement that it is “disappointing and surprising” that “accusations of great gravity are made without the support of any evidence.”

The parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, Jaume Asens, has indicated in an interview on Onda Cero the anger of his group with the Ministry of the Interior and specifically he has assured that its head, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, “is not behaving like a progressive minister; he looks more like Fernández Díaz than a minister of the coalition government”.

The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has also referred to the controversy, reiterating that the deaths are “very serious events” that must be investigated and adding that human rights “cannot be relativized.” Another Cabinet minister, that of Equality, Irene Montero, who has indicated that she has not yet seen the BBC documentary, has stated that these events “cannot be allowed”.

The general coordinator of the Popular Party, Elías Bendodo, has urged the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to clarify whether “he was aware of or participated in the order” to “drag the corpses from one border to another” during the jump to the fence. “If it is true what that means of communication says [la BBC]many explanations are required here”, said the popular leader.

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has assured this Wednesday that, if PSOE and United We Can were in the opposition and not in the Government, they would “burn the streets” for the tragedy of the Melilla fence, after the broadcast of the documentary.

From EH-Bildu, his deputy Jon Iñarritu has demanded to open a parliamentary investigation commission so that “it is not the BBC that has to tell us what happened”. Iñárritu already raised the question, on September 19 on Twitter, of whether the avalanche and most of the deaths occurred on Spanish soil.

Outside the political forces, Amnesty International (AI) has once again demanded an exhaustive investigation into the tragedy and has joined the denunciation of United Nations experts who this week criticized the “alarming” lack of accountability. “International human rights law requires a thorough investigation, reparation for the victims and their families, as well as a guarantee of non-repetition,” AI said.