EP Murcia Monday, November 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.



PP senator Juan María Vázquez offered a press conference on Monday to break down the amendments to the General State Budgets (PGE) that were presented by the Popular Group in Congress and in the Senate “in order to improve them for the Region of Murcia”, since, as he said, “in the year that the citizens of the Region have to pay the most, it is the year that we receive the least investment”.

Vázquez was accompanied by the general coordinator of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia and spokesperson for the PP in the Murcia City Council, Rebeca Pérez, and councilor Antonio Navarro, according to PPRM sources in a statement. The parliamentarian denounced that “the PGE are going to bring, to each of the citizens of the Region, more than 1,500 euros of debt and an increase in taxes of 800 euros.” For this reason, he continued, “they are historical budgets, but historical in debt.”

In line, he stressed that, “Fortunately, the Government of Fernando López Miras is imposing measures to reduce fiscally what we citizens must pay and thus cushion the effect of this fiscal hack.” Likewise, he stressed that «we are the worst financed autonomous community in Spain, with more than 700 euros difference with the others; the community in which the budgets for 2022 are going to be executed worst and the region to which the largest cut is applied in the budgets for the year 2023, with more than 33% ».

That is why, according to Navarro, the Popular Group presented “a battery of some 60 amendments, for a direct value of 400 million euros; and about 525 million euros if the total of the amendments that affect the Region of Murcia is applied. On the other hand, Vázquez pointed out that “the city of Murcia is the most forgotten in the General State Budgets.” For this reason, “more than 100 million euros in amendments are destined for the municipality, which are initiatives that affect cultural heritage, communication infrastructures and hydraulic infrastructures, something that worries the residents of the city of Murcia and districts” .

For her part, the general coordinator of the PP and popular spokesperson in the Murcia City Council, Rebeca Pérez, denounced that “these PGE are a reflection of Pedro Sánchez’s ignoring the Region of Murcia and in particular the city of Murcia because they ignore projects strategic for economic and social development and to continue protecting citizens.

For this reason, “the North Collector is an essential hydraulic infrastructure and for this reason we propose that an item of 15 million euros be allocated within the PGE” and, once the bidding process is over, “the Tabala dam project for which we request in our amendments an item of 1.5 million euros, “announced the councilor, who explained that” this infrastructure is essential to stop the floods in districts of the southern fringe, such as Alquerías, Zeneta and El Raal.

The popular spokesperson also mentioned the Murcia Río project, “devised by the PP, and for which we ask for 8 million to execute its second phase.” A plan that she, she remembered, «consists of the recovery of meanders, generation of new green spaces and creation of recreational spaces between Contraparada and Alquerías». “The proposed actions will bring improvements to the districts of La Ñora, Puebla de Soto, La Raya, Rincón de Seca, Rincón de Beniscornia, Llano de Brujas, Torreagüera, Santa Cruz, El Raal and Alquerías,” Pérez stressed.