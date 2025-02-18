Spanish politics has become a mirror on Tuesday of European indecisionfound on Monday in Paris, where, after the call of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the main leaders of the continent were unable to agree on a minimum understanding of how to answer … to the bilateral negotiation between the United States and Russia to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine. A peace that aims to be built behind the invaded country and the European Union (EU), despite the implications it can lead to both, especially in terms of territorial integrity of the country of Volodimir Zelenski. The PP, the PSOE and Vox have replicated that indeterminacy without any approach.

The informal appointment in the Parisian capital evidenced the discomfort with the management of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has completely ignored the European Commission in this matter as well as his NATO allies. But he also expressed the discrepancies of European leaders On how to face Vladimir Putin’s challengeand that only a select group of guests gathered, among which was the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The latter said that peace in Ukraine and security in Europe are «two faces of the same currency», But he did not want to position himself on the sending of troops to Ukrainian territory. It did defend that the EU must actively involve in the resolution of the conflict to avoid a “false closure” of the crisis.

With this antecedent, the international panorama has landed on Tuesday in Congress, where the war in Ukraine and Trump’s first month at the head of the United States, in this its second stage as president, they have sneaked into the press conferences among the National Affairs Vox spokeswoman in the lower house, Pepa Millán, has been the first to raise her voice to what has described “a faithful photo” of a “slow and unable” Europe to take steps in common for the benefit of the order and Peace in its nations.

His criticisms of Brussels, regular, have contrasted with their praises to Trump for taking the initiative and negotiating a peace agreement with Moscow. Of course, to maintain its traditional defense of Ukrainian sovereignty, he has said that any armistice must have kyiv’s opinion. “It is the main affected,” he has settled, and has claimed PP and PSOE to be «Imaginative“To find a” diplomatic output. “

“Intelligence and diplomacy”

Just a few hours after the meeting in Paris, the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has maintained a telematic conclave with the heads of the European PP to address the situation in Ukraine and set his position on the increase in defense spending. The president of the Spanish PP has asked his European counterparts «determination, intelligence and diplomacy»To look for a” lasting peace and fair“In Ukraine and also an effort to” continue prioritizing the strategic security and energy sovereignty of the EU.

At the Popular Meeting, in which they have also been present, among others, Ursula von der Leyen -president of the European Commission- or Friedrich Merz -leader of the party in Germany -has talked about the peace process initiated as Bilateral way by the United States and Russia, and in which the presidents of the European PP have demanded that both the Ukraine government be present and an EU representation.

Adding is willing to support an increase in defense spending whenever it is “efficient” and not warm

«We have to protect Ukraine as we have done so far. In that peace they have to Be the United States and EU“Feijóo explained, who has also advocated diplomatic ties with the United States, a” key strategic partner for the EU regardless of who is the person in charge of his government, “PP sources point out. In addition, the leader of the PP has positioned himself in favor of the “EU fulfilling his commitments to NATO in defense,” because “Europe is at a transcendental moment” and “has to continue prioritizing its strategic safety and His energy sovereignty».

The PP leader, in addition, has taken the opportunity to claim free trade between the United States and the EU, in a clear message against the tariff policy with which Trump intends to tax European aluminum and steel, which can be interpreted, to its time, as a emphasis of Vox, an ally in Spain of Trump and whose leader, Santiago Abascal, was the only Spanish invited to take possession of the possession of the American president. Feijóo has not talked about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine, something that Millán has rejected flat, who has alleged that the army must be in national territory, among other things, he pointed out, to protect the population of the «illegal immigration».

“Is he in favor?”

For his part, the spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in Congress, Patxi López, has launched himself to the attack against the «ambiguity»Of the leader of the PP, but, at the same time, he has failed to clarify the position of his party on the sending of troops to Ukraine to guarantee peace, defended by France and the United Kingdom, and has thrown out of the sixtrier to say that of ‘ When we get to that river, we will cross that bridge. ‘ He has not answered that question, after attending the Board of Congress spokesmen, but he has sent Feijóo a few: «Are you in favor of US tariffs? Are you in favor of being expelled to the Palestinians of their lands while the rich are going to take cocktails? Are you in favor of the United States and Russia negotiating on Ukraine without counting Ukraine and Europe? Are you in favor of the American Administration to go to Germany to support Nazis parties?».

Both the socialist and sources of adding have opened to increase the expense in defense, yes, the latter whenever it is to make it more “efficient” and that is not destined for “warmongers.” In that line, Yolanda Díaz spokeswoman in Congress, Verónica M. Barbero, said: «It is not about spending more but to manage betterwe will have to see what that increase is.