After the constitution of the Regional Assembly on June 14, the parties with parliamentary representation (PP, PSOE and Vox) have proceeded to register their parliamentary groups. A different case is that of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde, which does not have enough deputies to form its own group -the minimum is 3 and it has 2-, so María Marín and Víctor Egío will join the Mixed.

The Board of the Assembly, in the first meeting that it has, will examine that the writings presented by the parties are correct and will proceed to the constitution of the parliamentary groups, as well as to create the Mixed Group, which on this occasion will not have the peculiarities of the last legislature (when it grouped deputies from Vox, Podemos and Ciudadanos), because its two members were members of the same party. Marín and Egío must present a regulation of operation of the same.

For their part, in the writings sent to the Bureau requesting the creation of their respective parliamentary groups, both the PP and PSOE and Vox have noted the names of the people who will act as spokespersons –Joaquín Segado, José Vélez and José Ángel Antelo–, as well as well as those who will accompany them in the functions of vice-spokespersons.

Among the latter, the presence of women stands out. In the case of the PP, Miriam Guardiola will be one of Segado’s deputy spokespersons, as she already was during the last legislature. The other vice spokesperson will be Víctor Martínez-Carrasco. In the PSOE, Carmina Fernández and Marisol Sánchez Jódar will perform these functions, while Vox is betting on María José Ruiz, who was number two in the regional candidacy for the Regional Assembly, and Rubén Martínez Alpañez, who is the party’s deputy secretary of Organization . For its part, the intention of Podemos is to keep María Marín as spokesperson for the Mixed Group.

Once the Board approves the constitution of the parliamentary groups, the Board of Spokesmen will be able to meet and start the work of the Assembly. Likewise, the new president of the Chamber, Visitación Martínez, will be able to start the round of consultations with the parliamentary spokespersons, after which she will propose a candidate for the investiture as president.