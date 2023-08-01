President of the Chamber says that Deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA), leader of the acronym in the House, also made a request for cooperation to the bench

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said that the PP is only “helping the government” of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at his request and the deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) –listed to take on a ministry. “My party is helping the government at my request and at the request of the leader [André] Fufuca. The president Cyrus [Nogueira] never made any veto, any mobilization on the bench of the Chamber so that it would not help in important matters for the country”, said Lira. Ciro, now president of the PP, was Minister of the Civil House in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).