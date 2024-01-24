PP is not independent, it is opposition, says Ciro Nogueira

To Poder360, the president of Progressistas states that, if it depended on the majority of members, the party would not be on the Esplanada

The national president of the PP (Progressives) and leader of the Minority in the Senate, Ciro Nogueira (PI), said this Wednesday (24.jan.2024) that the party is not independent, it is in opposition to the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The congressman stated in an interview with Power36o that, if it depended on the majority of members, the party would not be on the Esplanada.

“The party is not independent, the PP is in opposition because the majority of the party wants it that way. I was against joining the government. If we were to listen to the majority of councilors, mayors, state deputies, federal deputies, we would not be in this government. We have an opposition profile. We are a center, center-right, conservative party”, he stated.

Currently, the party occupies the Ministry of Sports in Esplanada de Lula, with the licensed deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA) as minister.

The PP was also responsible for appointing the current president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira, in an articulation that involved the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In the Chamber, deputies say they are independent. Despite this, Ciro stated that only he is responsible for the party. “I am the president of the party. I was just re-elected and I’m the one who speaks for the party.”he said.

Regarding the appointments of the PT administration that involve the PP, the president of the party argued that “it was an individual decision of the people who took on these roles”.

“If you look, the votes didn’t change at all. If you look, it's a group of deputies, more from the Northeast, who vote in favor of the government. There hasn't been any material yet that we can close the issue against. These deputies will be forced to vote against the matter”, he stated.

Watch the full interview (23min53s):

Ciro Nogueira once again stated that it was a political mistake for Lula to return for a 3rd term. An ally of the PT member in the past, the senator says he will remain faithful to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while he is involved in politics. The president of the PP was minister of Bolsonaro's Civil House from August 2021 to December 2022.

For the congressman, the government “I make a lot of mistakes”lives a “superpower complex that doesn’t exist” It is “not taken seriously” abroad.

“It is a government that makes a lot of mistakes in all areas. In economic policy. In foreign policy, he embarrasses us with absurd statements. Sometimes I think that President Lula wants to transform our country, and so he is being seen outside Brazil as a big sucupira. People laugh at these statements. It is a country today that is not taken seriously”he said.

Asked about what changed from Lula from the past to the current one, Ciro Nogueira stated that the PT member's 3rd term is to take positions for the “companion”.

“The Lula of the past won that election beautifully, he won after 4 elections. He was a man who came to fight hunger and poverty. This Lula today, people continue to go hungry, their lives have not improved. He is a Lula who only came looking for positions for his companions, to equip state-owned companies”, he said.

And he added: “Just look back. It's a fixation with President Bolsonaro. He has already been in government for 1 year. There were no jobs, no steaks, no better lives for people. He will have to answer.”

CONGRESS X GOVERNMENT RELATIONSHIP

The leader of the Senate Minority confirmed that Planalto's relationship with Congress is in conflict and defended that the commitment for this 1st semester should be fewer approvals of fundraising agendas.

“Congress can no longer be condescending to this situation of a government that only thinks about spending, increasing spending, that does not make the slightest effort to cut spending and improve management. Just think about collecting money and then look at the taxpayer’s pocket.”he stated.

SUPPORT FOR THE END OF REELECTION

Ciro Nogueira supports the flag of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to move forward with the agenda of ending re-election in Brazil. The proposal is discussed within the New Electoral Code and should be implemented this year to take effect from 2030.

The senator defended the increase in terms of office to 5 years and that elections be unified, with municipal and national elections being held in the same election.

“Brazil does not have mechanisms to face this issue of re-election. The use of the public machine. People get elected and do everything with re-election in mind.”he stated.

ADMINISTRATIVE REFORM: “DEPENDS ON THE GOVERNMENT”

The congressman stated that he is not optimistic about the progress of administrative reform in the short term. According to Ciro Nogueira, for a major reform like the administrative one to move forward, support from the Executive is needed.

“I think a lot depends on the federal government. I think it is very difficult for reform to take place if the government does not support it. I hope. I don't really believe it, I won't deny it. Because I don’t believe that this government thinks about public management”he said.

Asked about the stability of public servants, one of the main points of debate on the topic, the senator stated that he was in favor of stability for positions that carry the threat of persecution.

“A public servant who is not providing a good service to the population does not need to have stability”, he said.

MANDATE FOR STF MINISTERS

Ciro Nogueira defended the proposal being discussed in the Senate that wants to set a number of years for the position of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), but considered that the period needs to be at least 15 years.