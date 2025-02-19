The president of the Popular Party of Gipuzkoa, Muriel Larrea, has rejected the incorporation to the City of San Sebastián of a person «condemned in 2016 for belonging to the Etarra network »in reference to the new mayor of EH Bildu, Sandra Barrenetxea.

Larrea, in a statement, has affirmed that it is “a brutal offense to the history of suffering of this city and absolute contempt for the victims of terrorism.”

The popular leader recalled that the new mayor of EH Bildu “was linked to Ekin, an organization that served as a bridge to transmit information to ETA in order to extort and kill civilians, police, businessmen, workers and politicians.”

«No democratic country would allow someone with that past to occupy a public office. This is not political, it is intolerable humiliation, ”he stressed.









Larrea has highlighted the seriousness of this situation in a city that “has directly suffered the terror of ETA” and where, in addition, one of the councilors of the current City Council, the popular mayor Jorge Mota, “was a direct victim.” “This is more than a provocation, it is a deliberate insult to the victims and all of us who defend freedom and democracy,” he said.

“One more indignity”

The president of the PP of Gipuzkoa has lamented that, “despite social rejection,” this decision will be consummated as “more indignity in our institutions.” «It is immoral and unacceptable that people convicted of collaborating with ETA occupy public positions. It is a shame for our democracy and one more sample of the constant bleaching of the accomplices of terror, ”he has censored.

On the other hand, through social networks, the president of the Basque PP, Javier de Andrés, has shown all his support to the popular mayor Jorge Mota, who “will have to share a seat with a member of the same terrorist band that murdered his Brother », the prison officer Ángel Jesús Mota Iglesias, killed by ETA on March 13, 1990.