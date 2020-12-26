Most political parties have reacted to King Philip’s Christmas Eve message. The right wing has shown its firm support for the Monarch and both Unidos Podemos and the independentistas have been very harsh with the King’s speech, who has been disfigured that he has not made an “explicit condemnation” of the situation of Juan Carlos I. The president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, assured this Friday that from her party they share “the fundamentals” of the King’s messages, although she stressed that they trust the Monarch “to go ahead with the renewal of the institution” to turn the Monarchy “into an institution of the XXI century ”.

The leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has praised the King’s Christmas speech without fissures. “In an impeccable message, Felipe VI shows his closeness to the Spaniards who are going through the worst through the pandemic and the crisis,” Casado wrote tonight on his Twitter account after learning the content of the King’s Christmas message.

In an impeccable message, Felipe VI shows his closeness to the Spaniards who are going through the worst of the pandemic and the crisis.

And it defends national unity, constitutional harmony and the exemplary nature of the institutions.

Together we will overcome this situation with a great King at the helm. pic.twitter.com/4WldVRAhH7 – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) December 24, 2020

The spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, criticized this Thursday that Felipe VI had not “explicitly condemned the corrupt activities of Juan Carlos I and his tax evasion” during the message delivered by the Monarch. “He could have explained why he hid (during two general elections) that (at least) since March 2019 he knew about his father’s shady deals and why he only recognized it on 03/15/2020, with Spain in shock by the confinement and after publishing it the Telegraph‘”, He pointed out through his account on the social network Twitter.

The spokesman for Podemos, Rafa Mayoral, has assured that the Monarchy is “in crisis” and has stressed that “it is not a problem of people, but an institutional problem of the first order” in a press conference in which he has used a tone Lasted. In line with what his party has defended in recent weeks, Mayoral has insisted that “the only ethical way out is to move towards a republican horizon.” “What we cannot allow ourselves is that there is an implosion of the monarchical institution without having begun to think about the solutions to that crisis,” he added. “There is a question that remains unanswered: Is the monarchical institution an ideal tool to commit a crime?”, Continued the spokesman, who pointed out that “it is not admissible in a democratic state” that from the head of state the reference to the Civil War is “a period of division and confrontation between Spaniards.”

It could have explicitly condemned the corrupt activities of Juan Carlos I and his tax evasion. But no. Nothing at all. He has told us a lot of things that we already knew and, regarding the elephant in the room, he quoted himself in 2014 … as if there were no news. – Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) December 24, 2020

The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has shared part of Felipe VI’s Christmas message, something that his party has also done after the Monarch’s speech: “With effort, union and solidarity, Spain will move forward.” Abascal, who, like his training, has attached the hashtag #VivaElRey to his message, he has echoed part of the message. “Felipe VI: ‘We are not a people that surrenders or resigns in bad times. It will not be easy to overcome this situation and in each house you know it well. But I am sure that we will succeed. With effort, union, and solidarity, Spain will move forward ‘”.

Felipe VI: “We are not a people that surrenders or resigns in bad times. It will not be easy to overcome this situation and in each house you know it well. But I am sure that we will move forward. With effort, union, and solidarity Spain will move forward ” #Long live the king pic.twitter.com/z3hONwnjg2 – Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) December 24, 2020

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has also endorsed the same words of the King in which the Monarch stressed that “Spain will move forward.” “In the most difficult year, I share the King’s words: ‘Spain will succeed. With effort, union and solidarity. With everyone and for everyone, ‘”Arrimadas pointed out on Twitter.

An “empty” speech for Pere Aragonès

The wreath on the 87th anniversary of the death of the president of the Generalitat Francesc Macià in the Montjuïc cemetery in Barcelona, ​​has become the scene of criticism of the King’s speech. The acting president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has contrasted the figure of Macià and his fight for freedom with the speech of Felipe VI, which he described as “empty” and not to distinguish himself from the corruption of the emeritus king: “The only The speech we expect from Felipe VI is the one that announces the end of the monarchy ”. The antagonism between Macià and Felipe VI was underlined by the expresident Quim Torra at Macià’s grave: “If there is someone who throughout his life was an example of the struggle for ideals, for ethics, for national liberation, it was Macià.” Torra has reproached the King for speaking of “ethics”, reports Blanca Cia.

Pere Aragonès, together with Quim Torra and Meritxell Budó in the floral offering to Francesc Macià. In video, the reactions to the message of the King of Aragonès and Aitor Esteban (PNV).ALBERT GARCIA / VIDEO: EFE

The absence of an explicit reference to the legal status of the emeritus king has also been highlighted by Laura Borràs, spokesperson in the Congress of Junts per Catalunya: “He did not even lie to the fled king who regularizes with the treasury, but does not resolve his legitimacy democratic. Not talking about that, he is an accomplice, and he did not refer to the growing coup by the armed forces that he represents. ” The leader and candidate of the Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya (PNC) to the Catalan elections, Marta Pascal, has affirmed that the King’s Christmas message had “insensitivity and little capacity to have empathy towards the families who are suffering.” On the fact that Felipe VI asked citizens for individual responsibility in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Pascal has considered it “regrettable that morality lessons are allowed to be given.”

The parliamentary spokesman for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Gabriel Rufián, has made fun of Felipe VI’s Christmas message with an improvised poll on Twitter in which he asked if the speech “has slipped” along with three ‘no’s’. The deputy of EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu has wondered this Thursday “what is the use of a king” and has questioned if the Christmas message of Felipe VI has been “up to par”, before criticizing that “he has not mentioned the scandal of Juan Carlos I”. The PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has also criticized this Friday that the King did not enter directly into the scandals of recent months and has limited himself to “an obscure phrase.” “He hasn’t even tiptoed past; it hasn’t happened ”, he said.

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, charged Felipe VI on Thursday and indicated that “he should not speak of ethical principles if he is not willing to be held accountable for his father’s scandals.” Also from the PNV, his spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, has regretted that the Monarch “has not gotten wet”, due to the lack of references to Juan Carlos I and the letters sent by “totalitarian soldiers, some still active.” “Not even at a time like this has he dealt with the issues that concern him directly, neither with transparency nor clarity,” he concluded.