PP barons open up to the debt remove hours after stageing their government

Less than a day. Just 12 hours. This is what the collective proposal of the Treasury counselors of the PP has lasted to the removal of the autonomous debt of more than 82,000 million announced by the Government. This Thursday, several regional and economic leaders of these executives have made a dialectical bolillos lace to criticize the measure and, at the same time, leave the door open to their communities to sign the agreement with the Ministry of Finance when the law is finally approved. The National Directorate maintains that everyone will reject it.

This was expressly said by the president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, in a first -hour interview in Onda Cero: “I have to read the small print before knowing if there is adhesion or not.” That “small print” is that of the law that will have to approve the Congress and that will set the basis of the agreements with the Treasury that, one by one, will have to sign all the autonomous governments that want the removal of the debt offered.

Azcón lashed out in the interview against the debt removal and justified the PP councilors on Wednesday at the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF), which had to vote precisely the beginning of the procedures to launch the mechanism. However, he concluded wondering why he will do when the moment of truth comes: “You have to wait for the law to be approved to see what they are offering.”

The counselor who on Wednesday served as a spokesman for the other PP representatives before the Government was Galician, Miguel Corgos. The interventions in the CPFF are by order of approval of the statutes of autonomy, and that of Galicia was the third, after Euskadi and Catalunya. Corgos communicated his rejection of the debt remove and left the meeting so as not to vote the measure, whose approval hacienda had guaranteed with their votes and those of the autonomous communities of the PSOE.

Together everyone else came out. But the Galician counselor was not able to ensure the ‘no’ of the Xunta when the agreement with the Treasury. In an interview on TVE, the leader ran out that “he has not considered” removes her. “They do not raise a factual assumption that does not exist,” journalists asked. “When the time comes, I will decide it in view of the corresponding text and what it implies,” he added. “I don’t know,” he said. And he settled: “They pay me to defend the interests of the Galicians and that is what I am going to do.”

His boss also intervened this Thursday to the media. Alfonso Rueda said that the debt remove is “a ruinous business.” But as his Minister of Finance did, he avoided clarifying whether he will renounce her. “We are going in parts,” he said.

Other regional leaders have also opted for the same prudence when defining their position in public. The Andalusian counselor of the Treasury, Carolina España, raised in Antena 3 that the debt remains does not imply “real money” for the coffers. “Nothing will come, zero. It is tax engineering, a trap. The change of debt from one pocket to another, only and exclusively, ”he said. It also intervened in Canal Sur. In neither of the two interviews he denied that he would sign or not go to the mixed commission between the Board and the Government to negotiate the debt.

The divergences have reached the point that the joint government between the Canarian coalition and the PP does not have a joint position, at least in relation to the approach starring the directors. The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, criticized his own head of the Treasury, Matilde Asan, for joining the movement of his party unilaterally.

Pressure from Genoa

Other leaders went to the forefront to give their opinion even before the CPFF. That same morning, the president of La Rioja, Gonzalo Capellán, not only avoided compromising not to sign the agreement when the time arrived, but also claimed to recalculate the remove for his community.

Capellán requested a “fair cast, an equitable foronation” to all regions. And he put numbers: he wants a debt remove of 747 million euros, 299 million euros more than raised by the Treasury. The Riojan president also lamented that the “deliveries on account” have not arrived from the central government to the regional. The reason was the vote against the PP, Vox and Junts to the Omnibus decree last January.

The position of these governments clashes with the vision they try to offer from the National Directorate. Also this Thursday, the Economic Vice Secretary of the PP, Juan Bravo, did say in an intervention before the media in Congress that his communities were going to maintain the ‘no’ to the debt remove.

“We will always maintain the same opposition,” said the economic head of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and who was advisor to the first government of Juan Manuel Moreno in Andalusia. Bravo said that “the position of the PP is ‘yes’ to a new financing system and a restructuring of the debt with everyone’s agreement. ‘No’ to the foroning, ”he settled.

The first to be next to Genoa in a taxative manner has been the Castilian and Leonese president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who has assured that they will resort to the debt remove before the Constitutional Court when approved in Congress.

In the chaplain line, Mañueco lamented an unfair cast that gives “1,000 euros more per inhabitant” to Catalonia than is offered to Castilla y León ”. Other regional leaders have chosen not to make statements later

All leaders of the PP, regional and national, do coincide in claiming a wide reform of the financing system, expired since 2014, which also addresses the issue of debt. An idea that the First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, says not to leave. The future candidate of the PSOE to the Junta de Andalucía, said Thursday that one thing does not replace the other and continues to “promote” the reform.

But what is already underway is the remove of debt, whose procedure the government hopes to have ready in this 2025. It will be then when, yes or yes, the National Directorate of the PP and its regional barons will have to make a final decision. For now, regional presidents have chosen in a majority way for not revealing what they will do.