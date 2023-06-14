PP and Vox will not stage their government pact in Molina de Segura at a press conference. After the revocation that took place last Monday, admitting that it was a “mistake” to quote the media that day, a new call was expected before Saturday. But this is not going to happen, as confirmed by the popular mayor, José Ángel Alfonso. That is to say, it will be on Saturday during the inauguration that will take place in the Villa de Molina Theater, when a government pact is made public that will lead Alfonso to be the new Molinense alderman.

The PP candidate indicated that “we do not want to put pressure on other colleagues who are negotiating in other municipalities.” And he adds that “what we have agreed here does not have to be a pattern in the rest of the municipalities.”

Alfonso points out that from Saturday it will be when the name of the councilors who will assume the various powers of the City Council will be revealed. That is why he does not want to advance “more content.” But he does admit that everything indicates that Vox will assume the delegations that have been published these days, as LA VERDAD already advanced last weekend.

One of the areas that the party led by Antonio Martínez in Molina will manage will be Citizen Security and Local Police, a competition that the future mayor wanted to assume personally. But all negotiations require concessions and this will be one of them. Abascal’s party will also control Family, making Equality disappear. And Urbanism is another competition that Vox will manage. It has also been speculated that the Sports area will go to Molina’s third political force.

On the other hand, this week it was rumored about the name of some PP councilors who could assume certain powers, depending on their professional profiles. In this sense, everything indicates that Francisco Hernández, who has been Alfonso’s right-hand man in the expiring legislature, could be the new councilor for the Economy, Finance and Contracting area. The name of the retired businessman Juan de Dios García also sounds to direct the Department of Celebrations.

But they are terms of the agreement that neither PP nor Vox have confirmed. Alfonso prefers to wait until Saturday, when the investiture agreement is staged in the theater. What is clear is that there will be many new faces in the new coalition government. Up to nine councilors from the new government will make their debut in the Corporation (5 from the PP and 4 from Vox).

In other words, only five elected councilors will repeat and only one of them, Alfonso himself, has had government responsibilities, between 1999 and 2015 under the various mandates of Eduardo Contreras.