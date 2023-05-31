The voice of Miguel Delibes, president of the Doñana Participation Council, will not be heard in the Andalusian Parliament. The Development Commission has approved this Wednesday the list of people who will appear on June 13 to give their opinion on the controversial bill of PP and Vox that expands irrigation in the surroundings of Doñana. This is a preliminary step that is taken in the processing of all legislative initiatives in order for the groups to better focus their work.

PP and Vox, with a majority in the Development Board, have not included the name of Delibes that the other three groups had requested: socialist, For Andalusia and the mixed-Adelante Andalucía. Neither did Eloy Revilla, director of the Doñana Biological Station; nor that of Robert Casier, representative of Unesco. Delibes, critical of the proposal, did go to the Andalusian Chamber last legislature when the right processed a similar initiative, which declined due to electoral advancement.

The appearances will be held in a single day and each person summoned will have 10 minutes for their presentation. The Doñana Participation Council is a consultative body of which all the institutions involved in the nature reserve are a part. In the event that the initiative had been processed as a bill, it would have had to issue a non-binding report.

The opposition en bloc has complained during the meeting of the Development Commission of the “veto” of the PP. But the protest has not changed the position of the president of the commission, the popular Ana Chocano. The list of appearing parties has come out with the support of the PP, which has an absolute majority, and Vox. Left-wing groups have voted against. This lack of unanimity is very unusual in this type of procedure.

The appearing parties that will go to Parliament are the same ones that appear on the list that the PP registered on May 2. Some names on the list, such as those of the five mayors of the Condado de Huelva municipalities, are shared by all the groups.

The PP froze the processing of the bill that extends irrigation along with Doñana until the municipal elections are held. But once this is held, all the parliamentary springs have been activated. The PP is going to govern for the first time in its history in the Huelva Provincial Council and has managed to wrest the mayoralty of Huelva from the socialist Gabriel Cruz, who governed with an absolute majority. This result gives them air to continue defending the expansion of irrigable areas.

The bill is processed urgently, which cuts the deadlines in half, and the PP is preparing to strictly comply with the express calendar so that it is approved in the last plenary session of July on the 26th and 27th. three days after the general elections.

The “veto” to Delibes and other proposals of the groups calls into question the words of the Minister of the Environment and spokesman for the Andalusian Government, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco. He has affirmed today: “The time has come for the appearances of the social agents who, on behalf of or at the proposal of the different groups, are going to appear in the commission. I am convinced that it will be an enriching process”.

Doñana continues in the electoral day of both the PSOE and the PP. A President Pedro Sánchez’s tweet yesterdaywith a link to the news of a campaign in Germany not to buy red berries from Huelva to avoid the drying up of Doñana, had the reply of Another message from the Chairman of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno. To Sánchez’s “Salvemos Doñana”, Moreno wrote: “The manipulation has gotten out of hand. Speaking ill of Andalusia and its farmers in Europe has these consequences. They are playing with the bread of thousands of families. Doñana is saved with more commitment and less demagogy. Now it is OK!”.

The bill is opposed by the European Commission, the Government of Spain, the scientific community and Unesco. This international organization clarified on May 25 that the proposal of the Andalusian right is “contrary” to the recommendations that its experts have given in recent years to protect the reserve.

Unesco’s pronouncement is highly relevant for two reasons: because the organization is positioning itself against the law in full parliamentary processing and it is a clear precedent before its world heritage committee decides in September whether to include Doñana on its list of enclaves in danger; and because after the European Commission, Unesco is the second international organization that notifies the Andalusian Government that its plans for Doñana go in the opposite direction to the protection of the park.

