Right-wing parties may need to form a coalition to win the country’s government

On May 29, 2023, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called early general elections for July 23. The vote was initially scheduled for December 2023. The premier justified his decision by citing the poor performance of his left-wing coalition in local and regional elections.

Of the 12 autonomous regions at stake, 10 were governed by Sánchez’s Psoe (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party), and only 4 remained under the command of the party after the May 28 elections. The center-right PP (Popular Party) won with a majority. “Spaniards must clarify which political forces want to take the lead”said the prime minister after the results were announced.

The Psoe is the party that has governed Spain for the longest time since the country had its first democratic elections in 1977, after the death of dictator Francisco Franco (1907-1975). In 40 years of free elections, Spain was one of the only countries in Europe where there was still no representative presence of a right-wing populist party in parliament. This phenomenon, which became known as “Spanish exception”came to an end with the rise of the Vox party in 2018 and 2019.

VOTING IN SPAIN

The Spanish general elections, which will be held on July 23, will put all 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, as well as 208 of the 265 seats in the Senate, up for grabs.

In the Spanish parliamentary system, political parties present a list of candidates for deputies so that citizens can vote for the nominees of each party. After the elections, the proportion of votes that each party received is verified and the number of seats that will be occupied by the party is arrived at. The exception is senators, the only ones elected by direct vote.

The current government of Sánchez, formed after the November 2019 elections, consists of a left-wing coalition between the Psoe and the Unidas Podemos coalition. This happened because Pedro Sánchez’s party did not get an absolute majority to elect a candidate for prime minister alone, having to join Podemos. This was the 1st formal government coalition in Spanish politics since the end of Francoism. In 2023, the scenario should repeat itself, but with PP and Vox.

Polls show that the coalition formed by right-wing parties could secure a parliamentary majority and unseat Sánchez and the Psoe, electing Alberto Núñez Feijóo, from the PP, as prime minister.

With a liberal-conservative ideology, the PP was in power before Sánchez, with Mariano Rajoy becoming prime minister in 2016. However, 2 years later, the Spanish Parliament approved Rajoy’s dismissal and elected Sánchez as his successor.

In 2022, the PP underwent a change of leadership after internal pressures and mobilizations removed Pablo Casado from the party’s presidency and Feijóo took over the acronym. From then on, the party rose in opinion polls in Spain and reached most of the autonomous regions in the regional elections of May 2023.

Among the proposals for prime minister, the 61-year-old leader promised strong support for the European Union and Ukraine, as well as closer ties between Europe and Latin America.

According to the most recent analysis of voting intentions in Spain, carried out by the NC Report, the possible right-wing coalition, formed by PP and Vox, appears as a likely option to take the majority in the general elections of July 23rd.

According to the poll average, the PP would be the most voted party, with about 36% of the voting intentions, followed by the Psoe (28%), Vox (13%) and Sumar (12%). With that, the conservative right-wing coalition formed by PP and Vox would have about 54% of the seats in Parliament.

But even if the polls indicate an advantage for the PP and its possible ally, the Psoe managed to reduce the percentage difference between him and rivals in recent weeks. Since June, the Socialist party has grown 2% in the polls. Thus, with less than a week until the general elections, the result of the election is still not seen as a certainty.

In any scenario, what can already be considered as virtually certain is that there will be no single majority and the victory of either side, whether the PP or the PSOE, will depend on the political ability to attract the smaller parties and forge the largest coalition. possible to achieve power.

The main candidates for the post of prime minister are:

Pedro Sánchez, of the PSOE;

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, from the PP;

Yolanda Díaz, current 2nd vice-president of government, candidate for Sumar;

Santiago Abascal, president of the right-wing Vox party.

the VOX

Vox was created in 2013 by former PP leader Alejo Vidal Quadras, with a critical stance towards the party. He sought to bring together right-wing voters disillusioned with PP policies. However, the ideology implemented by Quadras was not carried out as expected, and the Spanish media began to label O Voo as a center-right legend.

This 1st crisis, in 2014, forced Vox to change the presidency. Santiago Abascal took the position and reformulated the position for more conservative proposals and started to preach a speech “anti-communism”. Party activists claim that the “Cultural Marxism” colonized the minds of Spanish citizens, threatening the traditional values ​​defended.

Abascal, leader of Vox, published the party’s electoral program in partnership with the PP. The 178-page document says the proposals are “a program for what matters”. Here’s the full of the document (29 MB, in Spanish).

Vox, together with the PP, defends the repeal of several laws of the Psoe government and international agreements, such as adherence to the Paris Agreement against climate change.

The 1st item defended by the conservative party is the “Equality between Spaniards”. According to the program, the proposal is to end any and all legislation created to combat gender inequality, the abortion law and even the norm against gender violence, unanimously approved in Parliament in 2004.

Another objective is to eliminate the Ministry of Equality and the courts of violence against women, and to end support and funding for causes. Vox is also against same-sex marriage because it considers the word “marriage” as inappropriate to describe such a relationship. The party also intends to create a “civil union” to replace same-sex marriage.

Regarding the abandonment of the Paris Agreement, which the entire EU (European Union) adhered to and established as a priority, Vox questions the policy and claims that these regulations are imposed by “globalist elites” and affect the prosperity of the Spanish people.

In the elections of July 23, even if the most quoted name in the coalition is the representative of the PP, Vox still gains an important space within the Spanish Parliament, composing the government with the Popular Party and indicating the growth of the country’s tendency to the right in the last years.

This report was produced by Journalism interns Evellyn Rodrigues and Fernanda Fonseca under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo and editor Lorenzo Santiago.