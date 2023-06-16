Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:28 p.m.



Updated 3:08 p.m.

It is done. As LA VERDAD announced, the investiture and government pact between the PP and VOX was more than advanced. Less than 24 hours later, the future mayor, the popular Pepe Vegara, and the future deputy mayor, the Vox candidate, Manuel Mestre, shook hands this Friday after signing their pact. The four votes of those of Abascal, thus, will be added to the 10 of the popular ones to consolidate an absolute majority despite the fact that there was also the possibility that Pepe Vegara would be elected first mayor tomorrow as the most voted list.

Among the great novelties of the agreement is that Vox will keep the new Department of the Coast, which will be held by Mestre himself. This area, both have highlighted, will have its own budget and will absorb Beaches and International Residents. The lieutenant general and deputy thus achieves what was presented as Pepe Vegara’s first great campaign promise.

In addition, the controversial Family Department will be created, one of the great bets of the ideology of Manuel Mestre’s that, he has explained himself, will serve to give impetus to conciliation and birth rates.

The PP, for its part, will retain Social Welfare and Equality, which does not end up disappearing, but is diluted within another area in a clear assignment of those of Vox. Culture, Youth and Citizen Participation will also be in the hands of Vox.

Pepe Vegara, likewise, has managed to wrest the Department of Citizen Security from those of Abascal. A portfolio that until the last moment was speculated that it would end up in the hands of Manuel Mestre himself.

The PP will thus also retain most of its power in districts, one of its main fishing grounds for votes. Mestre will only put pedanos in Barbarossa, La Murada, La Campaneta and Virgen del Camino.

The agreement also includes the composition of the Governing Board with 6 from the PP and 3 from Vox, the first and third tenure of Mayor corresponding to Vox. Unlike the current PSOE-Cs executive, the majority partner (in this case the PP) will have the majority in the highest executive body. The presidencies and vice-presidencies of the different information commissions would still remain to be closed.

Both government partners coincide in emphasizing that their programs have many coincident points that will serve to initiate, without delay, the urgent actions demanded by the municipal area, leading, Mestre assured, its leitmotiv: “honesty and management capacity.”

Since Vegara and Mestre had their first contact last week, the general highlighted the “harmony” with the Popular Party. Yesterday the general himself ruled out in this newspaper that he was open to exploring other pacts, undoubtedly more difficult to carry out, since they involved support from the left.

The signing of the agreements took place at the Hotel Palacio de Tudemir. A place that was also chosen ‘in extremis’, since the first space that was thought of was the Casino, which was closed this Friday. An emblematic site and, apparently, a favorite for the leader of Vox Orihuela.

The reactions

Carolina Grace (PSOE)

“It is very cowardly to put the rights of many people at risk”



The acting mayoress, Carolina Gracia, after signing the PP-Vox pact, has come out to take stock of her government, but also of the agreement between Vegara and Mestre. “I think it is very cowardly to put the rights of many people at risk,” she shared, referring to groups such as the LGTB. She assures that this government returns “a model that in history has not favored us and that is not going to contribute anything to Orihuela.” The leader of the Socialists also recalled that “the agreements are not the first day, now comes the problems,” she warned Vegara. Carlos Bernabé (Let’s change)

“It is quite striking to the extent that the local PP does not need Vox.”



In Cambiemos they have remembered that Pepe Vegara did not need the votes of Vox to be invested tomorrow as mayor, having been the list with the most votes. «Neither the far-right block of VOX-C’s nor the progressive block of PSOE-Cambiemos, add more than the PP, so Vegara could have governed in a minority seeking specific agreements or even submitting budgets to the question of trust«. Thus he considers that “it is an agreement against public services, against the environment, against the rights of women and the LGTBI collective” and that it comes “imposed from Madrid and by a handful of businessmen”.