Friday, June 16, 2023, 00:19



Updated 8:32 p.m.

PP and Vox reached a governance agreement in Cieza this Thursday. Both groups have a comfortable majority of 12 councilors compared to 9 for the PSOE. The agreement will be signed this Friday with the signing of the document.

Those of Abascal have managed to wrest the first tenure of mayoralty from the PP, which will be held by Jesús Castaño, number 1 of Vox, who will also carry the powers of Local Police, Civil Protection, Fire Prevention and Extinction, Traffic and Road Safety. For number 2, Amparo Belmonte, the most colorful portfolios will go, such as Celebrations, Tourism, Museums and Historical Heritage. Sports will be for number 3, Pascual Egea, uncle of the former general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. For its part, the PP will have the powers of Urbanism, Agriculture, Culture, Finance, Works, Environment and Health, among others.

Reduction of political spending



One of the premises set out in the agreement between PP and Vox consists of reducing the number of councilors with exclusive or partial dedication. Both parties explain in the agreement that the previous corporation had 7 people released (5 at one hundred percent, one at 85 and another at 75). The new government will have 5 released (3 at one hundred percent, 1 at 85 and another at 60).

There will also be a 50 percent reduction in the annual allocation for operating expenses of political groups, going from 2,170 euros per mayor to 1,600 per group. There will also be a reduction in employment officials for political groups and representatives in the information commissions.

The negotiations have dragged on for several days, but it has been the last two when both parties have agreed on the pact after the last meeting that took place on Thursday evening. Tomás Rubio and Jesús Castaño, heads of the PP and PSOE list respectively, indicated that it is an agreement in which they will put the programs of both parties on the table to improve the well-being of the residents.

In addition, they indicated that the different projects that are underway will be completed and that none of the services currently provided in Cieza will be diminished or closed. In this way, Tomás Rubio will become the new mayor of Cieza this coming Saturday after eight years of hegemony of the left with the socialist Pascual Lucas at the helm.