Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:39







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Popular Party of Extremadura and VOX have reached an agreement to constitute the new government of Extremadura, which will be chaired by María Guardiola, and in which VOX will hold the Ministry of Forest Management and the Rural World. The president of the PP of Extremadura, María Guardiola, and…

This content is exclusive for subscribers