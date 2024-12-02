The Parliament of Cantabria has agreed this Monday to approve and send to the Chamber in 2025 the Cantabria Teaching Authority bill to provide teachers in the autonomous community with the “greater guarantees” from a legal point of view in the exercise of their activity.

This is a non-legal proposal (PNL) from Vox to which a modification amendment from the PP has been incorporated, which has had the support of both groups and the non-attached deputy Cristóbal Palacio, and the rejection of the PRC and PSOE, who have voted against the initiative for “coherence”understanding that the law is not “one of the priorities” of the sector given the current conflict related to the demand for salary adjustment, among others.

PRESTIGE AND AUTHORITY

The objective of NLP, explained Vox deputy Armando Blanco, is to promote “the recovery of the prestige and authority of teachers”, reflected both in their working conditions and in respect within the classroom. Blanco has warned that, according to the latest report from the ANPE teacher ombudsman service corresponding to the 2023-2024 academic year, “the percentage of teachers treated who were diagnosed with depression reached 13.4%, while 69.9% suffered anxiety and 16.1% were granted leave.”

Regarding the problems with the students, he stressed that “conflicts remain percentage-wise related to these, which affect more than 40% of the actions, increase in absolute terms the problems when teaching class and increase the attacks by students on teachers.” Thus, he indicated, of the teachers who reported ” 22% reported lack of respect from students, 21% reported problems when teaching class, another 20% reported false accusations and a smaller, quite small percentage also reported threats.”

PROBLEMS WITH PARENTS

In relation to problems with parents, “the most repeated were false accusations, complaints at the center or at the inspection, lack of respect or even harassment and in a small percentage also physical attacks on this occasion of parents to teachers”.

According to this report, the deputy highlighted, of the total number of teachers who have accessed the teacher’s ombudsman, “the 34% report continuous lack of respect, 20.7% suffer harassment situations and 20% have problems when teaching their classes.” Blanco has indicated that “the lack of authority of the teaching staff is one of the key elements to carry out their work properly.” For this reason, he sees it as “urgent” to promote “as many “changes are necessary” to ensure decent working conditions for educational personnel.

Thus, he has defended promoting a Law of Teaching Authority in Cantabria that helps to “recover that prestige and authority of the teaching staff that should never have been lost”, and to educate authority and colleagues in respect for the rules, both inside and outside the schools. classrooms.

MORE TEACHERS

The initiative has had the support of the ‘popular’, who have defended that “the best way to protect teachers in Cantabria is to continue ensuring there are more teachersalso in a context of a drop in students and that they work in the best conditions”.

Deputy Álvaro Aguirre has assured that the regional government’s commitment is to “provide more and better means and instruments to the system to improve coexistence in the classrooms.” “That is what the Government of the Popular Party seeks: responsibility and facing future challenges with realism and good sense,” he stated. Thus, he has asserted that the future Teaching Authority Law is going to be a “magnificent step in that multiplying effect that education is going to have and has in Cantabria”, by reinforcing the role and social recognition of teachers, complementing their institutional authority, legally support its function and improve the quality of teaching.

SALARY CLAIMS

However, the regionalist representative María Teresa Noceda has added that “if we really” want to give teachers authority, the first thing they have to say to society is that “they are right in their current conflict” and support “their just salary demands”. Likewise, he has advocated for improving the rest of the working conditions, such as reducing ratios and providing more material and human support to deal with the “complex” diversity that exists in the classrooms.

For his part, the socialist deputy Jorge Gutiérrez has questioned the reasons for “opportunity and necessity” of a norm like this given that “the consideration and social recognition of the teaching function It is already contemplated in the Organic Law 2/2006 of Educationmodified two months ago”. As he pointed out, “teachers have other priorities on the table right now, as does our educational system”, such as better working and salary conditions, the stabilization of staff or the reduction of student ratios in classrooms.

In his opinion, “the Teacher authority is obtained in the classroom, not by any law“There are many demands from the teaching community at this time and we understand that these demands, in order of priorities, do not include the Teaching Authority Law,” he stated.