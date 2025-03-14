PP and VOX prevent reading an institutional statement for Women’s Day in the Consell de Mallorca

PP and VOX have prevented reading before Thursday before the plenary of an institutional statement for Women’s Day, so they have finally been the opposition matches, PSOE, Més Per Mallorca and the PI, who have read the text as manifest in the lobby of the Palau del Consell.

The three formations have especially criticized the PP for what they have considered a assignment against Vox. The spokeswoman for the Socialists, Catalina Cladera, has lamented that what had to be an institutional statement, which requires unanimous consensus, has ended up manifesting “by the boycott of the ultra -right and the cowardice of the PP.”

For the socialist, it is “unworthy” that the commitment of the island institution in the defense of equality has to make visible outside the plenary hall.

In similar terms, the Insular Minister of Més per Mallorca Rosa Cursach has been pronounced, which has remarked that “it is very sad that the PP does not want to add to the reading of this manifesto and prefer to ally with the macho and continue taking steps back in feminist policies.”

At the same time, the ecosoberanist has accused the PP, in relation to the program of Women’s Day, “to confuse 8M with the month of the Virgin Mary.”

Feijóo says that feminism “really” is “for which our grandmothers and mothers fought”

On the part of the PI, the spokesman, Antoni Salas, has indicated that it is not understood that the PP has not joined this text. “They do not want to anger Vox,” Salas said, who has asked the Insular President, Llorenç Galmes, “to be brave and a step forward to achieve real equality.”