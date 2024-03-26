The Concordia decree has taken almost two years to become a reality in Castilla y León. This regulatory demand of Vox in the community, a pioneer in the PP's government agreements with the extreme right, will finally be executed this Tuesday with the presentation of its contents in the regional Cortes. Both parties had this measure in their legislative pact to the detriment of the current Historical Memory decree, approved by the PP when it governed alone. The ultras had protested on several occasions about the delay in establishing this new autonomous instruction, the content of which will be revealed in Parliament in a press conference led by Raúl de la Liga (PP) and Carlos Menéndez (Vox), spokespersons for both parties. in the hemicycle.

The news was produced through a brief press release released to the media this Monday, at the beginning of Holy Week, a celebration particularly celebrated in Castilla y León and which diffuses the effect of the news among the processions and holiday getaways. This content of Concordia is ascribed to the ideological lines of the extreme right, since they deny the Historical Memory because they understand that it only refers to the victims of the Republican side after the military uprising. In April 2022, the community became the first where the alliance between both right-wing formations was forged in what the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, baptized as a “pilot apartment.”

More information

The repeal of the Historical Memory in favor of Concord was one of the main demands of the ultras to facilitate the command of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who at the end of 2021 dispatched Ciudadanos as a partner, called elections to govern alone but was forced to change ally to your right. This is how Juan García-Gallardo, the controversial leader of Vox in the territory and frequently involved in controversies of all kinds, came to the vice presidency. The mantra of “two different parties united to give stability to the citizens of Castilla y León” was repeated on both sides of the alliance, an argument also used by Vox to explain to its electorate the delay in legislating on that Concord claimed from the first moment. in governance negotiations.

Gallardo appealed to establish this ideologized autonomous regulation in the interest of “not dividing” the Spaniards, since the Historical Memory according to him offers a “biased vision.” De la Hoz, spokesperson for the PP in the Cortes and in charge of explaining the measure this Tuesday along with his Vox counterpart, tried to justify the change by ensuring that he was not going to “subtract rights.”

Castilla y León has registered more than 500 mass graves that house some 7,000 people retaliated by Franco's regime after the Civil War. The spokesperson for the Junta, Carlos Fernández Carriedo (PP), stated during those months of negotiation that the decree will serve to “combat the use of History to divide the Spanish people”, since the Central Government's Historical Memory law “buys the Bildu's story and claims”, common phrases in Vox's arguments. The replaced regulations were approved by Mañueco's predecessor, Juan Vicente Herrera, when he governed alone in 2018. Despite the delay, Castilla y León joins other regions such as Aragon or the Valencian Community, where a new regulation was presented last Thursday which extends its framework until 1931, the year in which the Second Republic was established.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_