The president of Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, in a plenary session of the autonomous Parliament on September 18 in Santander. ROMÁN G. AGUILERA (EFE)

The Government of Cantabria will repeal the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory of the community. The Popular Party, which governs in a minority, gave its votes this Monday to the initiative presented by Vox to draft a new law to replace the previous one.

The rule was approved in November 2021 by the previous regional Executive, made up of the Regionalist Party of Miguel Ángel Revilla and the Socialist Party. The deputies of the PP and Vox voted against, and the popular ones then committed to repeal the law if they managed to access the Government, a commitment that began to materialize this Monday, with 19 votes in favor and 16 against.

The parliamentary spokesperson for Vox, Leticia Díaz, has criticized that the current law “completely omits a portion of the victims.” “Pain has no sides,” she stressed. PP deputy Íñigo Fernández has agreed with this idea, who assures that the rule of the previous PRC-PSOE Government is “partial, sectarian, capricious” and was born “without dialogue” to “confront the Cantabrians.”

Fernández has criticized that, with this law, the PSOE intended to “tell all of Cantabria what they could talk about and what they couldn’t”, “subsidize only the memorialist associations on one side” and “indoctrinate in the classrooms”. And he has opted, of course, to preserve two aspects of current legislation: the right of families — “regardless of the side” — to recover, if possible, the remains of the victims and the mechanisms to preserve existing documentation.

The debate that has taken place in the Cantabrian Parliament has been attended by several representatives of memorialist associations, who have cried out against the decision adopted by the deputies of the PP and Vox. “Shame! “It’s embarrassing!” exclaimed one of the people who was in the guest gallery, prompting the intervention of the president of the regional chamber, María José González Revuelta, who even asked them to leave the chamber after several applause and comments before the representatives’ interventions.

With this Monday’s agreement, the Government of Cantabria, chaired by the popular María José Sáenz de Buruaga, must prepare a new text to send to the chamber, which, according to the popular ones, will occur “as soon as possible.” although without advancing deadlines.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC), which with its abstention allowed the investiture of the current regional president, has accused the PP of placing itself on the side “of the most anti-constitutional right”, “with Vox and the victims on one side”, in instead of “with the victims of both sides,” according to the group’s spokesperson, Pedro Hernando. The regionalists have criticized the popular ones for not choosing to modify the law, but rather for choosing the path of repealing it.

The PSOE, a party that drafted the law based on dialogue with community memorial associations, has defended that the rule that PP and Vox are going to repeal “is not just for one side, it is an issue of justice.” The former vice president of the Executive, Pablo Zuloaga, has said, through the social network the right to truth, justice, reparation and guarantee of non-repetition.” “Not a step back”, he stressed.