“A government of freedom,” was the expression that the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, and the Vox spokesperson, Carmen Menduiña, agreed on to describe the political project that has just united them at the head of the Lorca City Council. The two attended the Margarita Lozano auditorium yesterday in their first joint appearance after the signing of the government agreement between both parties, which will lead to the four councilors of the Santiago Abascal party joining the municipal executive of the PP.

The coalition has 15 councilors, and will govern the municipal plenary session with an absolute majority until 2027. An alliance, both stressed, that has the support of 60% of the voters who voted in the municipal elections on May 28.

Menduiña will be the first deputy mayor and head of a new department, that of Territorial Structure and Rural Empowerment, along the lines of the Department of Territorial Planning held by Vox in the regional government. “It is important to have similar powers” in the Autonomous Community so that “Murcia supports us” to carry out projects, she said. Gil explained that this new department is “cross-cutting” because “we have a significant depopulation problem, especially in the northern districts and we need special action there.” In addition, the areas of Civil Protection and Emergencies and Industry will correspond to Councilor José Martínez, that of Social Rights to María Castillo and Citizen Participation to María Teresa Ortega.

The mayor detailed the 15 programmatic agreements that both parties have reached on which their joint management will be based over the next three and a half years and that include the increase in the staff of the Local Police and the material means of Limusa to provide better service to citizens; invest 10 million euros in the districts; reduce municipal taxes and establish austerity policies and reduction of current and superfluous spending.

Also prepare a master plan for the industrial diversification of the municipality; promote the construction of a secondary school in La Hoya, and the repair of the RM-D17 highway between Almendricos and La Campana. The list also includes recognizing social conflict as an exclusionary measure to access municipal public housing; promote policies that combat domestic violence by increasing the resources of the services destined to care for victims and work to prevent the implementation of foreign detention centers in the municipality. According to Gil, it is a “transparent pact, without hidden agreements” as happened, he said, in the previous mandate with the alliance between PSOE and Cs.

«Return to Lorca del NODO»



PSOE spokesman Diego José Mateos said that the pact will result in a loss of rights because Santiago Abascal's party “denies gender violence, climate change and diversity.” He considered that where PP and Vox govern there is censorship in culture and predicted a “return back, to Lorca in black and white, of the NODO.”