PP and VOX dodge with procedures to suspend the president of the Balearic Parliament for breaking the photo of a Franco victim

The Balearic Parliament table has unanimously agreed to claim a legal report to find out how the request for suspension of the Chamber, the Ultra Gabriel Le Senne, who is at the doors of the bench, accused of a crime of hate should be processed, for breaking, in full debate of the repeal of the Balear Activists Maria and Antònia Pascual, murdered by the Francoists the night of kings of 1937.

Since the opposition, both united and Més Per Menorca had taken the request for suspension to the meeting on Wednesday. However, with the request of the report, the spokesman for the ecosoberanist formation, Josep Castells, believes that conservatives and extreme right “want to delay” the processing, a political procedure that, he said, should not attend to judicial criteria.

The request for suspension as a deputy must first go through the Commission of the Statute of the Deputies and, in case it goes ahead, vote in a Plenary of the Parliament. In this sense, Castells recalled that the Chamber’s lawyers had already said that “it was clear” that the application could already initiate its processing, without the need to request this new report. “It is a waste of time,” he said, just as the deputy of Podemos, Cristina Gómez, has pronounced.

The table wants to know if, in case the suspension is rejected -under the allegation that there is still a last pending resort of Le Senne in which the file of the cause claims -another request could be submitted if the president finally ended up on the bench. Although the oral trial opening car against the ultra leader itself is firm (since there is no appeal against him), the sole admission of the brief previously presented by him would prevent him from finally sitting on the bench.

Meanwhile, the spokesmen of the groups with representation at the table -PP, Vox and PSIB, Sebastià Sagreras, Manuela Cañadas and Iago Negueruela, respectively-, have defended the need to claim the legal report to know how to process the application. The socialist, by prudence, has stated that the application of article 9 of the Regulation to request the suspension has never been applied before and that, therefore, it is necessary to “have guarantees.” “We do not want PP or Vox games,” he added.

For its part, Sagreras has indicated that the request of the report is a technical issue to solve the “doubts” about the application of this article, while Cañadas has appealed, on the same line, to “wait” for the lawyers to issue their opinion. Finally, the spokesman of Més Per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia, has lamented that Senne continues today as president of the Chamber.

This Tuesday, Senne presided over his first plenary since the judge opened a trial against him. Despite the requests for resignation and suspension of functions formulated by the opposition, the extreme right -wing leader continues to cling to the position, ensuring not seeing “motives” to abandon it, entrusting the appeal that filed before the Provincial Balearic Islands to claim the dismissal of the open investigations against him.

During the plenary session held on Tuesday, the deputy spokesman of the PSIB-PSOE, Marc Pons, said that a “direct order” of the president of the Balearic Government, the popular Marga Prohens, would be enough to force Le Senne’s exit. However, the most autonomous responsible, like the rest of her party, insists on pointing out that it is those of Abascal who have to decide “how they want to solve” the future of the president of the Chamber. Vox, on the other hand, threatens with a “total and absolute breakup” with the conservatives – who govern alone, but with specific agreements with the extreme right – if they throw them away before there is a conviction against him.

Not just that. Both PP and Vox, despite the numerous divergences arising between them since the beginning of the legislature and that the bamboo made last year jump through the air the autonomic agreements of governance with the popular ones, continue these days reaching agreements that, in the opinion of the opposition, do not seek more than “save” to him With the left. The last pacts between the two have materialized in the last minute withdrawal of the amendment to the totality that Vox had presented to the Conciliation Law promoted by the Prohens Executive, as well as in the joint proposal that Josep Codony is the new general director of the Autonomic Radio IB3.