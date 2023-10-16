The PP Government team in Lorca and the municipal group Vox criticized this Monday the arrival in the city last Saturday of dozens of immigrants due to the saturation of the Temporary Care Center for Foreigners (CATE) in Cartagena due to the wave of boats from the last days.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, described this situation as “authentic scoundrel” and wondered “what kind of public administration, supposedly a defender of the people, releases approximately 40 people into a city without resources, accommodation or any means of living.”

Gil criticized that the Government Delegation did not notify the City Council or the Local Police of the arrival of immigrants and regretted having “found out from the press about what is happening.” He stated that these people “are sleeping outdoors and we cannot help them because we do not know who they are or where they are.”

According to the mayor, Spain is a “real drain, the Lampedusa model is increasingly approaching our coasts and the Region of Murcia” and he assured that “the most serious thing by far is the insult and injury to the city of Lorca.” because “we cannot assimilate more migratory pressure.”

He added that “we are working to eliminate pockets of marginality and substandard housing while the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Government delegate in Murcia, Francisco Jiménez, abandon people in the streets of Lorca”, a fact that he described as “authentic shame.” ».

He advanced that the City Council “will respond with all the legal means at our disposal because it is a violation of the fundamental rights of human beings.”

On this matter, Vox councilor María Teresa Ortega said that “they are allowing human lives to be trafficked and to come to Spain to live on the streets in an undignified manner while the mafias fill their pockets.”

He described the situation as “limiting” and called on the mayors of different municipalities, including Lorca, to “take a stand and not accept the reception of more irregular immigrants.”

Vox calls for the resignation of the Government delegate



The spokesperson for the Vox parliamentary group, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, assured this Monday that the arrival of boats to the coasts of the Region is causing a “situation of insecurity” and that is why he demands the “immediate” resignation of the Government delegate in Murcia. , Francisco Jiménez. Martínez requested his appearance at the Regional Assembly so that he could “give explanations and then leave his position.”

«We are talking about mafias, we are talking about the people who come illegally are not people who come to make a living here. They do not come to try to look for work, these are illegal mafias. Being humanitarian does not mean releasing illegals into the street,” they said from Vox.

Likewise, Alpañez indicated that “the characteristics of the illegal immigrant are not people who are seeking refuge due to religion or sexual orientation. “They are people who are fleeing their countries because they have problems related to legality and crime.”