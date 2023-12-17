The marriage of PP and Vox is – for the moment – quite well agreed where they manage together, despite what it has seemed from some scenes that have been experienced this week in the Congress of Deputies. In the five autonomous communities governed by coalition Executives of the two parties – Valencian Community, Aragon, Castilla y León, Murcia and Extremadura – the alliance deepens with the approval of the first joint Budgets, which all the Cabinets will carry out in the upcoming weeks. With one exception, the Balearic Islands, because the ultras support the PP from outside and are making it pay by blowing up several games and forcing it to give in to various ideological demands. But Vox works with a double game – tension in Congress, where Santiago Abascal went out this Tuesday to attack Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and stability in the autonomous pacts – that keeps the PP on alert. The popular ones observe their partner in electoral decline and fear his reaction. “From now until March we will have peace, but when the European elections in June approach, God will say,” warns a popular president who has Vox within his government.

The PP interprets Abascal's attack against Feijóo this week as a symptom of weakness. The leader of the extreme right dedicated half of his speaking time in the debate on the amnesty law in Parliament to disqualify the PP as a “simulation of opposition” that “is not up to par,” and even brought up the photograph of Feijóo with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado, one of the issues that bothers the PP leader the most because it affects him personally. Abascal's speech outraged the national leadership of the PP. “Vox is wrong,” said sources from the popular leadership as soon as Abascal left the platform. “You have to decide who you oppose,” the PP complained.

The PP believes that the leader of Vox is wrong by attacking Feijóo, “in the same way that Pablo Casado was wrong when he attacked Abascal personally in Vox's first motion of censure,” analyzes a popular regional president who has as partners. “There is a part of the PP and Vox electorate that is very united. If Abascal messes with the PP, he loses the border areas with us. He thinks that by shaking us he can recover votes, but people on the right don't want us to fight,” he interprets.

The popular ones consider that Vox is in a “defensive strategy” typical of a party that is going down in the polls. According to the December barometer of 40dB. For EL PAÍS, Vox resists as the third force, in a tight fight with Sumar, obtaining 11.5% of the votes and 30 deputies, but drops nine tenths and loses three representatives in Congress compared to 23-J. “We have seen it before with Ciudadanos and Podemos, when a party is losing it tends to radicalize to maintain its electoral ground,” says another president of the PP who co-governs with Vox. “They are disoriented. The municipal ones went well, but the general ones went badly. They have lost leaders like Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, and in the strategy of agitating the streets against the amnesty we have eaten their toast,” notes another of his colleagues.

Vox's electoral decline, although still timid, goes parallel to the progress of the PP, which since July has chained increases every month. According to the same survey, the PP would reach 35% of the votes today, almost two points more than in the elections, and 147 seats, ten more than what it has now. “We are in a process of broadening the PP,” defends another PP baron. “But I have serious doubts that Vox is going to disappear,” he warns. “The question is, what is Vox?” he asks. “Pissed off people. And now, with this Government, they are more angry.”

Abascal's broadside against Feijóo on Tuesday in Congress was preceded by a previous attack by the PP leader against him. Feijóo had condemned the words of the head of the extreme right in Buenos Aires, where he said of Sánchez that “there will be a moment when the people will want to hang him by his feet.” The PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, who always goes one step further in criticizing the ultras, accused Abascal of “evoking violence” with those words. And in parallel, Vox launched an attack against one of the leaders closest to Feijóo, deputy secretary Esteban González Pons, based on information from OkDiario published this Monday that claims that the son of the deputy secretary, Esteban González Guitart, was the representative of the Russian energy company Gazprom in 2017 while González Pons served as an MEP. Foul play has also entered the rivalry between both parties.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The PP could also go on the attack against Vox to weaken it, but its alliance in territorial power prevents it. “Joint governments are our Achilles heel,” acknowledges a leader of the Feijóo leadership. The barons who share Cabinets with the extreme right ask their leader to ignore them, instead of shooting against Vox. “The strategy has to be to ignore Vox. Feijóo did well by condemning Abascal's words that people would want to hang Sánchez by his feet, but now, let him ignore them again,” this regional president urges the PP leader.

Genoa, for its part, has not given specific indications of the deal with the ultras in the coalition Executives. “The instruction is that governments dedicate themselves to governing,” says another baron. “We are dedicated to solving problems, not creating them.”

Despite the growing tension between Abascal and Feijóo, the five PP-Vox regional governments deepen their alliance by carrying out their first Budgets. In the coming weeks, everyone will have approved the public accounts without major problems, according to autonomous sources, although in some places they have had to give in more than in others. In Murcia, for example, the Government will reserve 100,000 euros in its 2024 budgets for “the defense of the unity of the Spanish Nation”, while it will cut direct subsidies to employers and unions by around 300,000 euros (25%).

The Balearic Islands are the exception to this good trend. The weakness of the Government of the popular Marga Prohens, which has support from outside Vox, has been made evident this week when its external partners have blown up the Budget. The extreme right knocked down the accounts of three ministries this Thursday, causing a technical fall of the project. The ultras demand the elimination of the 400,000 euros in subsidies to employers and unions and the inclusion of an item of 20 million euros to implement their linguistic segregation plan in classrooms that aims to separate students based on the language in which they speak. study

When it wants, Vox shows that it can make the PP give up, so the popular ones remain alert to the evolution of their partner in the new stage. The barons hope for a truce until the European elections scheduled for June 2024 approach. Then the curves will come. “The Europeans are the critical point for them. So we are going to have Vox radicalized for survival three or four months beforehand,” calculates another president who has them as allies and who does not rule out that they take on one of the governments they share. “In principle, disarming governments would penalize them. But a wounded lion could say: in this place I am going to break. They are quite unpredictable. And also, testosterone is a bad advisor.”

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_