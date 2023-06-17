Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:15 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

It only remained to make it official, and it was this Saturday. The Popular Party and Vox confirmed their pact this Saturday to lead the Molina de Segura City Council and thus wrest power from the PSOE at the head of the Consistory. José Ángel Alfonso, from the popular formation, is the new mayor of the municipality.

The PP takes control of the baton thanks to the votes of its 9 councilors and the five of the formation of Santiago Abascal. The socialist Eliseo García Cantó will lead the opposition with eleven councilors. In the plenary session of the constitution of the City Council, the councilor Montserrat Montanos, number 6 on the PSOE list, resigned. In her place, the number 12 in the socialist candidacy, Montserrat Santamaría, took office.