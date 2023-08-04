PP and Vox sealed an alliance this Thursday that will guarantee the investiture of Jorge Azcón as president of Aragon next week. An agreement that would happen as in the Valencian Community and in Extremadura to form a coalition government, with two ministries for the formation of Santiago Abascal. One of them with the rank of vice presidency, according to popular sources confirmed to this newspaper.

The pact was practically closed, in the absence of “some fringes” as they recognized from the Azcón environment in the middle of the afternoon. “We are working on it,” they admitted, for their part, in the voxist leadership, which hoped to be able to announce the agreement “imminently” before the end of the week.

The intention of the former mayor of Zaragoza was always to govern alone. Proof of this is that he tried to replicate the model of the Balearic Islands by handing over to Vox the Presidency of the Cortes in exchange for running out of seats in the Executive, although last week he took a turn and assured that he no longer ruled out “any future scenario in the Government” .

The far-right formation has also had to give up its positions since it aspired to a vice presidency and up to three councils. Finally, he will manage two, that of Depopulation and Justice, at the head of which will be the vice president of Vox, and that of Agriculture and Development.

At the moment, the programmatic agreement that, foreseeably, the two parties will announce this Friday and that will allow the machinery for the investiture of Azcón to be launched before August 23, the deadline to be elected, is unknown.

The bills



At the outset, the popular has 28 seats, the same as the sum of the left bloc (PSOE, Chunta, Podemos and IU), so in the first vote it would need the seven Vox deputies to achieve an absolute majority. If this does not happen, in the second round it would be worth it to add the support of the only PAR deputy and the abstention of those from Abascal and the three parliamentarians that Teruel Existe has, who have already made it clear that they would not be in any agreement with this game.

In this way, one of the three autonomous governments that still had to be formed after the 28-M elections sees the light. In Navarra, the socialist María Chivite still has a margin until the end of the month to add the necessary support for her re-election. Fernando López Miras has it more difficult in Murcia, where the negotiations between PP and Vox are in an alley with a very difficult exit.