The tandem Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) and Juan García-Gallardo (Vox) faces this Tuesday and Wednesday the parliamentary examination of their first debate on general policy in Castilla y León. The alliance, a pioneer in the autonomous community until the last May elections, has been in controversy for a year and a half due to Vox’s ultra discourse, assimilated by its partner but without being reflected in new regulations. The community continues to lose inhabitants despite this being an axis of the pact and depopulation indirectly influences the good employment data, since there is a lack of active population to qualify for the positions. Mañueco has sidestepped when Gallardo has raised his tone with issues such as abortion, sexist violence or political disqualifications.

The alliance signed 11 axes and 32 actions to support its mandate, measures published after presenting the pact without allowing questions from the press. These 11 axes included ethereal commitments between ideological postulates such as vindicating history against “any attempt by those who try to use it to divide the Spanish people.” Vox demanded to replace the Historical Memory decree, approved by the PP, with a “decree of concord” yet to be known, as it continues to be drafted while the ultras abide by the delay due to seeing themselves in a coalition government. The command formula allows both to ignore their ally, claiming to be different parties, as Mañueco uses to distance himself from Gallardo’s noise and as Vox emphasizes to justify the non-confirmation of his reactionary approaches. The program guaranteed “quality public services, compatible with a reduction in regional taxes”, a tax reduction applied to personal income tax by lowering it from 9.5% to 9% or by eliminating hunting and fishing taxes to help rural areas, but without major developments in the provision of services or infrastructure.

The committed “support for families, birth rates and the fight against depopulation”, with “baby checks” incompatible with birth discounts, does not stop the demographic bleeding: Castilla y León lost 10,500 residents from January 2022 to January 2023. The community continues to age and young people leave the territory, a factor that experts link to the decrease in unemployment, with 20,000 fewer unemployed since the PP-Vox agreement.

Both promised to reduce “superfluous institutional spending” and eliminate “ineffective public spending,” although the Board spends more on public salaries than with the PP united with Ciudadanos, the previous government alliance. Gallardo, champion of Vox’s ultra discourse, holds a vice presidency that dedicates 1.2 million euros in salaries while managing 112,000.

The ultras harass the unions, whom they have reduced funding and caused to reduce security training or promote the employment of women victims of sexist violence. Suppressing a labor mediation service earned them a second threatening request from the central Executive, together with the one issued for promulgating an anti-abortion protocol that was ultimately not sent to hospitals. Castilla y León also suffered general restrictions for relaxing the control of bovine tuberculosis. His Agriculture Minister criticized this zeal: “We take public health to the extreme.”

Gender violence represents another gap between the allies, since Vox does not recognize it and promoted among the 32 actions a “law to combat domestic violence”, also lost among the legislative density. PP and Vox signed to defend “orderly immigration” alluding to “illegal mafias” despite the demographic deficit of the community, located among the regions with the least foreign population. Likewise, they agreed to favor an education “free of ideological indoctrination” not translated into new regional regulations. The Culture area, managed by Vox, has increased funding for bullfighting and has suppressed festivals or cultural events far from its ideology while claiming Francoist heritage.

The regional courts have also accused the new political times. Parliament has become tense and has experienced Gallardo’s disqualification of a socialist attorney with a disability, a comb from Mañueco during a plenary session, the vice president calling his predecessor, Francisco Igea, an “imbecile,” and the opposition also raising the tone and discourse in front of to the Board. The PSOE has criticized the delay of the debate by three months compared to what was foreseen by the regulations of the Cortes, justified by the Board for not coinciding with the elections and national politics.