The PP and Vox have approved the first motion promoted by the PP in the autonomous Parliaments to oppose the hypothetical amnesty for those prosecuted by the processes. The party chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo has promoted this initiative to reject the possible measure, demanded by Junts Per Catalunya in the negotiation it maintains with the parties of the Government coalition and whose votes are essential for the successful investiture of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE). . The yeses of the right and the extreme right that make up the Castilian and Leonese Executive, together with those of the localist parties and Ciudadanos, have validated the non-law proposal (PNL), which includes in its text allusions to old criticisms of the socialists to the actions of the Catalan sovereigntists.

This Wednesday, Carles Puigdemont sneaked into a good part of the speeches heard in the parliamentary session of the Cortes, in Valladolid. The figure of former president fled in Waterloo (Belgium) has come to light both in the popular NLP debate and in previous interventions. The last point of the day consisted of the PP proposal against favoring the judicial conditions that weigh on Puigdemont and other escapees from justice, and also on others prosecuted by the processes. The PP spokesperson, Raúl de la Hoz, has addressed the socialist bench and has alluded to previous positions of the group of the regional socialist leader, Luis Tudanca, and has disfigured it when in 2017, shortly before the illegal call to the polls In Catalonia, he called secessionist actions “unconstitutional and undemocratic.” “Be consistent and honest with your ideology and values ​​that I want to believe you maintain,” De la Hoz claimed this Tuesday.

The socialist attorney Fernando Pablos has responded to the conservatives by pulling out the newspaper library. “The PSOE is going to do what it always does: we support and comply with the Constitution,” he stressed, and accused the PP of being “sold out to the extreme right” and of having turned national politics into a “grossness.” Pablos has recalled the pacts of the PP with EH Bildu in Vitoria or the transfers of former president José María Aznar with Catalan formations to guarantee his mandate.

The PSOE has agreed with Vox in questioning the PP’s call for a public event this Sunday in Madrid to mobilize citizens against these potential grace measures. The spokesman for the extreme right, David Hierro, has shown his “astonishment” with Feijóo’s turn with this demonstration, first called as such and then converted into a “party act” to avoid Vox: “We have not understood that the PP call a party event to protest the negotiations with Puigdemont while the Senate approves a parliamentary group for Junts.” Hierro has cited historical socialist leaders such as the former president of the Government Felipe González or Joaquín Leguina and Nicolás Redondo Terrero, all of them critical of the relations of the current PSOE with the secessionist parties and the latter two expelled from the PSOE for their manifest support for the positions of the PP.

The confrontation between these majority blocks has had replicas in the minor groups of the Cortes of Castilla y León. Pablo Fernández, representative of Unidas Podemos, has urged the PP to assume “that they are not going to govern [España] because they despise a good part of this country” and has evoked the recent failed contacts of the conservative party with the PNV or Junts in search of investing Feijóo as president. Francisco Igea, on behalf of Ciudadanos, has criticized the “cessions to the independentists” and that “the blindfold of justice is lifted when they can give us power.” The localist parties Soria ¡Ya!, Unión del Pueblo Leonés and XÁvila have supported the PP proposal.

