The Table of the Valencian Cortes has approved this Tuesday a PP proposal to eliminate the term “sexist violence” from the banner that the institution wields in the minutes of silence after crimes against women. Instead, the slogan “No to violence against women” will appear on the poster. The initiative has had the votes of Vox and the opposition of the socialists and Compromís.

The decision has been made after, following the latest cases of sexist violence, the president of the Valencian Cortes, Llanos Massó, and the rest of the Vox deputies moved away from the banner used by the institution, with the motto ‘Les Cortes against masclista violence’.

The PP has justified the agreement by claiming that these are the same terms used by the Government Delegation in the Valencian Community, as said by the first vice president of Les Corts and member of the Board, Alfredo Castelló (PP). The argument has had an immediate response from the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, who explained that the institution has used several slogans “always with an inclusive desire and never with the desire to deny violence.” “If they want to follow what the Government of Spain does, they should use the terminology used by the comprehensive law against gender violence,” she added. Bernabé, in addition, has described as “terrible, pathetic and regrettable” that the PP has become “prisoner of Vox on such a sensitive issue that has generated social consensus for so many years” and has referred to the president of the Generalitat, the popular Carlos Mazón, as a hostage of the extreme right.

The debate has arisen from the proposal of the Valencian socialists and the attempt by the second vice president of the Cortes, Gabriela Bravo, to establish a unitary banner to show the clear positioning of the institution using the motto “Against Gender Violence”, to thus “avoid images of division that convey a very negative image of what the commitment of all public representatives should be to end violence against women.” In response, the PP has rejected not only talking about sexist violence but also gender violence. For Bravo, omitting the term “gender violence” is “whitewashing a far-right party that denies the greatest scourge that our society suffers.”

On behalf of Compromís, Joan Baldoví considers that eliminating the sexist label is “lowering the approaches. It exists and we must fight against it,” he said. “The PP has stood for eight years behind that banner against sexist violence and now it removes that word to access what its partner says,” said Baldoví.

The representatives of Vox have not made statements to the media after the celebration of the Cortes Table but, in statements collected by Europa Press, the deputy spokesperson Joaquín Alés has guaranteed that they will now position themselves behind the new banner in Les Cortes. Alés has stated that the chosen one “is a message stripped of any ideological element that rejects with all force the factual fact.”