José Guimarães, leader of the Government in the Chamber, stated, however, that the decision on where the nominees will be is up to Lula

The Leader of the Government in the House, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said this Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) that the entry of PP and Republicans in the government is already consolidated. Which ministry the nominees will be in, however, depends on the president’s decision Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which has no date to happen.

“The thesis of incorporating these parties into the government is already consolidated. Also those names that appeared in the press, which were the nominations of the parties, however, the president did not hit the gavel. He didn’t deliberate anything, what size, to where, or anything”he stated.

“These political forces [PP e Republicanos] will go to the government, he said. Asked when that should happen, he said:

“Any time”.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), had meetings on this 3rd (18.jul) with 2 Centrão deputies quoted to assume ministries in a possible ministerial mini-reform: Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), leader of the party in the Chamber, and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE).

Guimarães participated in the 2nd meeting, which was about ministerial changes, according to the Power360. What is under debate are the options of the government and the party on the Esplanada. These will be taken to Lula, who will make the final decision on where to place each one.

Both congressmen are part of the package of changes to the Esplanada expected by Centrão until August. The names were also confirmed by Guimarães.

The group targeted ministries shielded by Lula in recent weeks, such as Social Development, by Wellington Dias, and Health, by Nísia Trindade. The 1st part of the exchanges expected by Centrão was carried out with Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) taking over Tourism.

Guimarães said he still does not know if Lula will meet this week with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to discuss the matter. The head of state is in Belgium, where he participated in a summit with the European Union, and should return to work in Brasília this Thursday (July 20).

“We have a government with a broad front. A government that has a majority composition from the countryside, let’s say, from the left and from the PT, and from the other parties that participated in the initial alliance with President Lula and that we need to incorporate other actors in the government. It will be up to the president, with this dimension, to make the changes he deems convenient”he declared.

The Government Leader spoke in an optimistic tone about the changes. Asked about the difficulty of incorporating names into ministries occupied by allies and PT parties, Guimarães said that nothing is impossible in politics and that everything will work out: “The worst has gone”.