In the Senate, Esperidião Amin (PP-PR); Damares Alves (Republicans-DF); Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS); and Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicanos-MG) are officially appointed

Four senators from the extremist opposition to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) were officially nominated by the respective bloc, called “Aliança”, to compose the vacancies destined to the PP and Republicans in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the 8th of January. The letter of presentation was forwarded to the SGM (General Secretariat of the Board) of Congress, chaired by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Esperidião Amin (PP-PR); Damares Alves (Republicans-DF); Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS); and Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicanos-MG) are contained in the document. The first 2 are in the condition of starters, while the last 2 are substitutes. The block had 2 vacancies, in total, when the 32 seats of the commission were divided. The calculation is based on the Common Rules of both Houses.

NO ROOM FOR THE NEW

For the Senate opposition, there are also 2 vacancies for the PL and the Novo, with the same number of substitutes. In this case, the PL will assume the four seats, since, when interpreting the rules for the distribution of seats in the CPI, Pacheco understood that Novo does not meet the requirements to have space in the collegiate.

Thus, the party’s only senator, Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE), was excluded from participating. Girão became known when, in the Pandemic CPI, he focused on holding governors accountable for alleged embezzlement of public funds to combat the new coronavirus, even though the STF (Federal Supreme Court) had decided that parliamentary investigations of the type would be the responsibility of state assemblies.

GOVERNMENT MANEUVERS

How did the Power360 Last week, the January 8 CPI undermined the opposition with a Bolsonarist profile by prioritizing blocks and parties with pro-government and moderate biases. Lula’s caption, however, the PT has a maximum of 5 seats. Gilberto Kassab’s PSD and Luciano Bivar’s União Brasil are the acronyms with the most space on the commission.

The presidency should be handed over to Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), and the rapporteurship to Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The hammer, however, has not yet been struck. With the SGM of Congress, this digital newspaper found that Pacheco is waiting for the indications of half of the commission + 1, that is, of 17 congressmen so that there is a designation and subsequent installation of the CPI. The rite is adopted by regiment.

The first step was taken last month, when the senator elected by Minas Gerais read the request for the creation of the CPI on January 8th. Until the publication of this content, only 4 names had been formally indicated. To the report, however, the leader of the PSD in the Chamber, Antônio Brito (BA), and the former leader of Psol in Casa Baixa, Sâmia Bomfim (SP), stated that the choices of each caption were made.

PACHECO WAITING

No deadline was determined by the President of Congress, Pacheco, for receiving nominations, original attribution of blocks or parties, if these are not within groupings. Federations are recognized as legends.

If the attribution does not occur in the normal course, Pacheco can make the designation, based on a consensus reached with leaders and allies, in this case, the Lula government.